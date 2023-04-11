Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area attracted over 2.82 million visitors in nine cities Live streams engaged 190 million viewers

MACAU, April 11 - 【MGTO】“Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area culminated in success

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area culminated in success as the last roadshow took place at the ninth stop of the grand tour over the past weekend. The nine roadshows attracted over 2.82 million visitors in total while KOLs conducted 28 related live streams, engaging more than 190 million viewers cumulatively. Caravans took center stage at the roadshows to promote Macao’s diverse fascinations of “tourism +”, attracting Greater Bay Area residents to Macao for vacation and spending, to tap the potential of source markets for tourism and economic revival.

Last year, MGTO unfolded the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshows Series across the nine Guangdong cities in the Greater Bay Area – Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Guangzhou, Jiangmen, Huizhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Foshan and Zhaoqing. In partnership with Macao’s leisure tourism businesses, the Mainland’s e-commerce platforms, online travel agencies (OTAs) and so forth, colorful roadshows were rolled out over different weekends to offer local residents a window onto Macao’s latest tourism attractions and special offers.

Stunning caravans painted a multihued picture of the destination’s “tourism +”

The roadshow series was a colorful showcase of Macao’s events and festivals, gastronomy, sports, pre-wedding photography, leisure travel and more, attracting locals to Macao for a first-hand experience of the glamorous “tourism +”. In each roadshow, a stunning caravan was transformed into a major stage for spectacular shows and interactive moments with audience. There were interactive zones featuring themed backdrops for social media check-ins, graffiti walls, interactive exhibition galleries, game booths, parent-and-child workshops, 3D mapping shows and other highlights. The six major integrated tourism and leisure enterprises from Macao also ran promotional booths at the roadshow.

Spectators collected and redeemed stamps for nearly 120,000 cultural and creative gifts at the nine roadshows. They also took videos on-site for post with hashtag on Douyin, in exchange for entry into lucky draws for the chances to win a one-day pre-wedding photography package in Macao.

Special offers drew travelers to Macao

Under the theme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao”, MGTO continues to partner with airline, e-commerce platforms and OTAs to release special offers on air tickets, hotels and more to Mainland visitors at different periods of this year. At the roadshows, eligible buyers of Macao tourism products with the use of a 50%-off Macao hotel coupon were granted a Macau Pass with the face value of 50 patacas. Stackable special offers were also promoted at some of the roadshows. The longer visitors stay in Macao, the more special offers are available to them.

Jointly developing source markets in the Greater Bay Area

MGTO is actively promoting tourism exchange and cooperation between Macao and other Greater Bay Area cities to boost the flux of visitors among the cities. The Office invited the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the tourism offices of Zhongshan and Zhuhai to join the roadshows, to further promote multi-destination travel and expand their source markets together.

Destination presentation seminars deepened cooperation in tandem

Riding on the roadshows in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, MGTO held destination presentation seminars featuring business matching and networking sessions in both cities to update their tourism offices, travel trade and media on Macao’s latest tourism situation, mega events and tourism products. Facilitating Macao travel trade’s exchange and cooperation with their counterparts from Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the presentation seminars attracted around 150 and 130 members of the travel trade and media in Guangzhou and Shenzhen respectively. The two seminars drove transactions worth 606,000 patacas in total.

By organizing the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series, MGTO sought to attract more Greater Bay Area residents to Macao and boost mutual tourism between Macao and various cities in the Greater Bay Area.