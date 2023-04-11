Meridian Medical Technologies to expand in Bridgeton, investing more than $100 million and creating 30 new jobs

Meridian Medical Technologies, a Kindeva Drug Delivery Company and leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on drug-device combination products, announced today it will expand in Bridgeton, investing more than $100 million and creating 30 new jobs. Meridian’s expansion includes the purchase of a new, 155,000-square-foot facility that will be converted to support its production of drug-device combination products and increase its sterile fill-finish capabilities.

“We’re proud to have a leading, high-tech manufacturer like Meridian Medical Technologies expanding in St. Louis,” said Governor Mike Parson. “It’s always exciting to see a local employer thriving, creating jobs, and developing innovative products right here in our state. We wish Meridian the best and look forward to its future growth as it continues to succeed in the region.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, Meridian has been a leading manufacturer of emergency autoinjectors for more than 60 years. Meridian’s investment in Bridgeton will make it one of the few companies in the world that can support sterile filling and autoinjector manufacturing. Now with Kindeva, the combined company has a broader range of drug delivery capabilities that its Bridgeton facility investment will support worldwide.

“Meridian brings a strong history of specific expertise to support critical manufacturing capabilities for complex products - addressing a manufacturing shortage we have seen increase over the last several years,” said Milton Boyer, Meridian CEO. “Building a broader platform with the latest technologies and equipment available, coupled with enhanced capabilities in the production of pre-filled syringes and cartridges, will enable Meridian to offer a broader array of CDMO services and increased capacity to our customers.”

Since January 2022, Meridian has added roughly 300 employees for a total of approximately 900 in the St. Louis area. The company’s new facility, which will be completed in 2024, will support continued growth by dramatically increasing its abilities to develop and manufacture products that will bring new medicines to new markets and customers worldwide.

“It’s exciting to see Meridian Medical Technologies create more opportunities for Missourians in St. Louis,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “As Meridian expands while developing lifesaving products, we’re grateful to support its growth. This company is another example of a quality local employer making a positive difference for our state and beyond.”

For this expansion, Meridian will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

What others are saying

“The expansion of Meridian Medical Technologies will provide more jobs and increase production in St. Louis County,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “With the help of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, we have worked to create a path for growth to a business that employs approximately 900 people in St. Louis County.”

“Meridian’s expansion brings not only new investment and new jobs to the St. Louis metro, but highlights the continued growth of our bioscience and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “We are excited by Meridian’s expansion and their commitment to St. Louis and appreciate the hard work and collaboration of the economic development partners at the state and regional level who helped make this project happen.”

“The St. Louis region has so much to offer in the biosciences and medical industry. We are excited Meridian Medical Technologies will be expanding its operations here and bringing more jobs to Missouri,” said Tara Oglesby, Vice President of Community, Economic Development and Energy Solutions at Ameren Missouri. “Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan continues to be instrumental in making the region more attractive for businesses to grow here while also providing reliable energy to power the quality of life for the customers and communities we serve.”

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva is a global contract development manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. Kindeva develops and manufactures products across a broad range of complex drug-delivery formats, including autoinjectors, inhalers, transdermal patches, and microneedles. Its service offering spans early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from its nine manufacturing and research and development facilities located in the U.S. and U.K.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.