Givzey Introduces Fundraising’s First AI-Enabled Gift Solicitation Platform
Givzey Launches Standalone Gift Solicitation Platform to Empower Fundraisers to Secure Gift Commitments at All Giving Levels.
Fundraisers work tirelessly to cultivate donors, but once a donor agrees to give, there's no way to track the progress of that revenue in the door – until now with Givzey's Gift Solicitation Platform.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, the digital giving solution company best known for its patent-pending Give Now, Pay Later technology, today expanded its offerings by introducing fundraising’s first end-to-end Gift Solicitation Platform. Givzey’s Gift Solicitation Platform empowers fundraisers to assist donors in fulfilling gift commitments at all levels with powerful AI-backed enablement, tracking, management, and analytics tools. The Givzey Gift Solicitation Platform expands on Givzey’s solutions to increase revenue at the last mile of giving.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
“Over the past year, we’ve observed that the most important part of a donor’s journey, the actual online gift transaction following the verbal commitment, is usually the part that gets the least amount of attention for small and mid-sized gifts. Fundraisers work tirelessly to cultivate donors, but once an ask is made and a donor agrees to a gift, there’s no way to track the progress of that revenue in the door,” said Adam Martel, CEO, of Givzey. “With Give Now, Pay Later integrated directly into Givzey’s Gift Solicitation Platform, Givzey addresses giving revenue loss by systematically automating the process of securing an online gift after a commitment is made while keeping the frontline fundraiser informed and empowered to support donors as they fulfill the gifts they intend to make.”
Givzey’s all-in-one Gift Solicitation Platform streamlines and organizes the last mile of giving by converting verbal agreements into donor-centric and automated emails with customized, pre-filled links to shepherd their gift through the organization’s online giving platforms. The digital documents are stored and managed in a single, easy-to-manage dashboard for the frontline fundraiser. With Givzey’s Gift Solicitation Platform, even high-volume, low-dollar commitments are trackable. Givzey’s standalone Gift Solicitation Platform fundamentally corrects gift churn at small and mid-sized gift levels, because donors are seamlessly channeled to the easiest point of transaction to make gifts, and fundraisers have direct analytics that empowers them to bring in these gifts.
The Givzey Gift Solicitation Platform Includes:
*Advanced, Real-Time Gift Solicitation Analytics
Givzey tracks donor activity and open rates, payment conversions, and other metrics that show the overall progress toward fundraising goals and improved donor retention.
*Automated, AI-enabled Nudging
You solicit your donor. Let us secure the gift transaction. Givzey creates a more natural close process with non-intrusive nudges and action plans for donors who have not completed their gift yet.
*Centralized Online Giving Options
Givzey’s Gift Solicitation Platform improves the donor experience by putting all of your organization’s online giving options in one place, giving you complete control over which options to provide each donor. Custom links and pre-filled forms mean fewer clicks and faster checkout for the donor, major wins for correcting gift churn.
*All-in-One Dashboard
Keeping track of smaller gifts within annual giving programs has been virtually impossible until now. Givzey finally gives you a way to aggregate and organize all gift commitments and verbal agreements at all levels of giving, greatly reducing churn. And, every week, we send every user a weekly digest of exactly where their gifts are in the fulfillment process.
*Custom Branding
These are still your donors. This is still your gift. As a team of fundraisers, Givzey knows that. That’s why all communications and nudges can be custom-branded for your organization.
*Give Now, Pay Later
Givzey’s patent-pending GNPL solution immediately upgrades the impact of the Gift Solicitation Platform, as it’s woven into the very fabric of the solution, empowering donors with secure and flexible giving options for fulfilling their gift commitments.
*Standalone
Givzey’s Gift Solicitation Platform is an end-to-end, completely standalone product that requires zero tech lift, integration, API calls, or otherwise. You can empower your fundraisers and get them up and running in less than a day.
Givzey’s Gift Solicitation Platform is immediately available to all Givzey customers. Click here to schedule your free demo today to learn more about how Givzey is transforming fundraising across the country.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing digital giving solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now, Pay Later flexible giving options and Gift Solicitation Platform address the last mile of giving by empowering donors to make their maximum impact for organizations working to change the world and empowering fundraisers to secure gift commitments at all levels. By addressing critical areas where giving revenue is often lost, Givzey removes giving barriers in ways fundraising has never seen before.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn