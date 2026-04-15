Givzey | Version2.ai Expands AI-First Planned Giving with Enhanced Autonomous Virtual Planned Giving Officer (VPGO)
As Planned Giving Departments Face a Capacity Crisis, the Gap Between AI-Assisted and Fully Autonomous Widens
The fundraising technology industry is having its first conversation about AI and planned giving. We're having our third, and specifically doubling down where we’re seeing the most impact.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey | Version2.ai, the pioneering company that invented Autonomous Fundraising and deployed the first Autonomous AI fundraisers in the world, today announced the Virtual Planned Giving Officer (VPGO) 3.0. While the broader fundraising technology industry is just beginning to introduce AI assistants that require human oversight to function, Givzey | Version2.ai is releasing the third major generation of a fully autonomous planned giving fundraiser — one that independently manages donor relationships, executes engagement, and uncovers planned gifts.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey | Version2.ai
This is not a feature update. It is the natural maturation of Autonomous Fundraising into the highest-impact, longest-pipeline area in the entire nonprofit sector.
“The fundraising technology industry is having its first conversation about AI and planned giving. We're having our third, and specifically doubling down where we’re seeing the most impact. When we invented Autonomous Fundraising, we made a deliberate choice: build AI that operates as a fundraiser, not AI that assists one. It's a fundamentally different answer to the capacity crisis nonprofits face every day,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey | Version2.ai.
Virtual Planned Giving Officers are Autonomous AI fundraisers that independently manage one thousand planned giving prospects and execute personal, relationship-driven engagement programs with all donors in their portfolio – all without adding headcount and only requiring 10-15 minutes of manager oversight per week. VPGOs have two goals with each donor in their portfolios: retention and planned giving education and discovery.
Recently, La Salle University unearthed a $100,000 gift that was unknown, until the institution’s autonomous fundraiser connected with a loyal donor and through year-round cultivation became aware of the bequest, revenue that would have otherwise gone unrecorded.
“The $100,000 gift from John's portfolio wasn't something we saw coming. This is a huge milestone for La Salle and speaks to how Autonomous Fundraising can truly expand capacity for advancement teams,” said Graham Smialowski, Assistant Vice President, Development, La Salle University.
VPGO 3.0 Introduces What Three Generations of Development Looks Like in Practice for Planned Giving
Deeper Discovery to Surface Existing, Autonomous Documentation for Planned Gifts
Many loyal donors have already named your organization in their estate plans — they simply haven't told you yet. VPGO 3.0 introduces more sophisticated discovery and encourages donors to self-identify as existing planned giving donors, helping organizations capture commitments that would otherwise go unrecorded. For donors who aren’t at that point in their journey yet, it’s ready to seamlessly guide donors through the documentation process if and when they are.
- Autonomously and independently leads donors through planned gift documentation, converting undisclosed intentions into confirmed, recorded commitments and revenue
- Helps donors document newly established planned gifts by organizing the necessary documentation, reporting directly back to the team to book expectancies
- Prompts donors to share their personal connection to your mission, deepening affinity and naturally surfacing planned giving conversations
An Expanded Planned Giving Knowledge Base, Built Into Every Interaction
VPGO 3.0 operates with a significantly deeper fundraising intelligence layer, enabling autonomous execution of complex, education-driven engagement across the full spectrum of planned giving vehicles and moments.
- Make-a-Will Month (August) and National Estate Planning Awareness Week (November) campaigns, created and executed autonomously
- Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) and IRA Rollover education targeted to donors aged 70.5+, including year-end solicitation — timed to RMD deadlines and personalized to each donor's giving history
- Expanded education on complex gift vehicles including stock gifts and Donor Advised Funds (DAFs)
- Alignment with your organization's planned giving society, including stewardship and education on society benefits and events
Stewardship That Starts the Moment a Gift Is Confirmed
When a donor confirms a planned gift, VPGO 3.0 immediately shifts from cultivation to stewardship — without any human intervention required.
- Sends an Autonomous AI-crafted, robotically handwritten note to the donor's home address, personalizing the acknowledgment of their lasting impact
- Welcomes donors to your planned giving society and ensures they're aware of member benefits, events, and peer connection opportunities
- Seamlessly graduates confirmed planned giving donors into a human fundraiser's portfolio or a Virtual Stewardship Officer's portfolio for continued long-term engagement
VPGO 3.0 isn't a bet on what autonomous AI might do for planned giving someday, it's proof of what it's already doing.
"Planned giving has always been one of the highest-impact, lowest-capacity areas in fundraising. VPGO 3.0 is the result of watching real donors confirm bequest intentions, real advancement teams close gifts they never had the capacity to pursue, and real organizations build legacy pipelines that didn't exist two years ago. We're doubling down because the data told us to,” said Emily Groccia, VP of Customer Success and Director of Version2.ai.
For more information, visit https://www.version2.ai/virtual-planned-giving-officer.
About Givzey | Version2.ai
For advancement teams who have hundreds or thousands of unmanaged donors and limited hiring capacity, Givzey | Version2.ai deploys Autonomous AI fundraisers that independently cultivate donors, uncover planned gifts, and generate revenue — without adding headcount. Unlike AI tools that require human oversight to function, our Virtual Engagement Officers and Virtual Planned Giving Officers operate completely autonomously, expanding your team's capacity in ways no hiring plan or AI assistant can match. Learn more at www.version2.ai.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey | Version2.ai
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