Vistatec Wins Two New Gold Business Awards

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec has been awarded two new gold awards for Marketing Department of the Year and HR Department of the Year at the 2023 TITAN Business Awards. The awards received over 1100 nominated entries from 56 countries.

The TITAN Business Awards is one of the significant awards programs globally that recognizes, honors, and celebrates paramount significance across many business-incorporated industries.

“Vistatec is delighted to win the HR Department of the Year award. Our people work all around the globe, drawing on many cultures, professions, and backgrounds to work together to achieve our corporate and clients' corporate goals. We are honored to receive this award,” said Siobhan Gantly, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vistatec.

As a provider of Global Content Solutions to many of the world’s leading brands, Vistatec is a recognized leader in the localization industry, supporting brands through their global expansion and engaging content delivery.

“We are pleased to receive these gold TITAN Business Awards, helping to showcase our global reach and international efforts,” added Simon Hodgkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Vistatec.

International Awards Associate (IAA) assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote its strategies, cultures, and teamwork. IAA’s mission is to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. The TITAN Business Awards spotlights those who drive their organizations toward greatness.

About TITAN Business Awards

A key mission of the TITAN Business Awards is to acknowledge the achievements of organizations worldwide. These awards are open to large organizations, SMEs, and entrepreneurs, from private to public, for-profit to non-profit, extending to all available market industries.

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been helping the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading global content solutions providers. Vistatec is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.