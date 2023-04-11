GREAT LAKES GAMING CELEBRATES ITS ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH A SERIES OF EVENTS BEGINNING 4/20

The Great Lakes Gaming Lounge has become a home-base for Rochester’s fast-growing video gaming community.
Games and events include, startup pitches, networking, music, FIFA, Call of Duty, fighting games like UFC, and Pokemon
Families and individuals are invited to this celebration through a series of video game events and tournaments where they can win cash and prizes and participate with the local gaming community”
— Ben Garvey, CEO and founder of Great Lakes Gaming
ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Lakes Gaming (GLG) is pleased to celebrate its one-year anniversary by hosting a four-day celebration beginning on April 20, 2023, and ending on April 23, at its sky-high lounge on the 22nd floor of the former Xerox Tower, now called Innovation Square (100 S. Clinton Avenue).
“We’re extremely pleased to recognize a major milestone, our first anniversary!” says Ben Garvey, CEO, and founder of Great Lakes Gaming. “The public is invited to this celebration through a series of video game events and tournaments where they can win cash and prizes and participate with the local gaming community.”
GLG is the city’s first and only permanent esports facility. It opened for business on April 20, 2022, to bring a more sophisticated atmosphere to esports.
“The GLG Lounge has become a home-base for Rochester’s fast-growing video gaming community offering a contemporary approach to esports,” Garvey adds. “We’d love for families and individuals to experience what we offer during our anniversary festivities-- and the first 250 guests will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Gift Card just for coming out.”
GLG Anniversary Schedule:
April 20, 5pm (Thursday)
- Startup Grind Pitch In - Learn about local startups (estimate 30+ attendees)
- FIFA 23 & Rocket League tournament (estimate 20+ attendees) hosted with local soccer team Flower City Union
April 21, 5pm (Friday)
- Music and Dancing with DJ (estimate 60+ attendees) @ 7pm
- Social and Networking event (age 21+) catered by Bar Bantam @ 7pm
- Call of Duty 2v2 tournament (estimate 12-20 attendees)
April 22, 12pm (Saturday)
-Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and UFC-4 tournament sponsored by Tap Out (estimate 50+ attendees)
- Valorant tournament (estimate 10 people in person, 200+ online)
April 23, 5pm (Sunday)
- Pokemon Video game tournament with local gym leader (an official Pokemon community leader, estimate 20-30 attendees)
- Open Gaming
Event Sponsors:
The one year anniversary is sponsored by local organizations Greenlight Networks and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), as well as, Tap Out Performance Drink, HyperX and CTRL Meal Replacement.
About Great Lakes Gaming: Founded in 2019 by Ben Garvey, Great Lakes Gaming (GLG) is a start-up company aimed at bringing a renewed sense of professionalism to the competitive gaming scene (esports). GLG has built a reputation of high-quality video game tournaments, live-streams, and its consistency to provide professional level events. Since GLG’s initial launch, they have organized and broadcasted hundreds of events hosting over 50,000 players nationwide, creating 1,000+ hours of action-packed content.
GLG opened its first brick and mortar facility in April 2022. The 3,400-square-foot space features 14 high-end PC stations, the latest generation consoles, two private streaming booths and weekly tournaments and events. The facility’s viewing room offers the perfect setting for private dinners, birthday parties, and corporate events for anyone.
