W.A.S.P. ANNOUNCES THE 40TH NEVER STOPS WORLD TOUR 2023 US DATES

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, W.A.S.P. announced The 40th Never Stops World Tour 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city run kicks off on Saturday, August 5 in Wheatland, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Omaha, NE, New York, NY, Memphis, TN and more before wrapping up on Saturday, September 16 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. Special guest Armored Saint will join the band across all dates of the tour.
The 2023 North American tour comes following the band's first U.S. tour in 10 years wrapping up in 2022, ending with 18 sold-out shows. The tour was selected by Metal Edge as one of the 10 Best Hard Rock and Metal Tours of 2022 and one of the 22 Memorable Rock Tours of 2022 by Ultimate Classic Rock. BraveWords writers listed the tour as the Top Concert of 2022 and selected by the Detroit radio station WRIF as one of the Top Concerts of 2022.
W.A.S.P. is currently playing off their massive European leg of the 2022 40th Anniversary World Tour, with upcoming shows taking place in Spain, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and more before wrapping on May 18 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Artist presale beginning today at 12 PM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week with all presales ending Thursday, April 13 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time at WASPnation.com.
VIP: Blackie Lawless VIP meet and greet tickets will also be available at WASPnation.com.
THE 40TH NEVER STOPS WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES:
Fri Aug 04 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre *
Sat Aug 05 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Mon Aug 07 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Tue Aug 08 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre *
Thu Aug 10 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Fri Aug 11 – Spokane, WA – The Podium
Sat Aug 12 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Sun Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Tue Aug 15 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Wed Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Thurs Aug 17 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt *
Fri Aug 18 – Eau Claire, WI – RCU Theater *
Sat Aug 19 – Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center *
Sun Aug 20 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
Tue Aug 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe
Wed Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
Thu Aug 24 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre *
Fri Aug 25 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater *
Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun Aug 27 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue Aug 29 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome At Oakdale Theatre
Wed Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Thu Aug 31 – Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall *
Fri Sep 01 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Sun Sep 03 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus
Tue Sep 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Thu Sep 07 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
Fri Sep 08 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
Sat Sep 09 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sun Sep 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Wed Sep 13 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre *
Thu Sep 14 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sat Sep 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
*Not a Live Nation Date
Ladies and gentlemen, that is most certainly how you put on a rock show. - Backseat Mafia
W.A.S.P. are here to provide a good time and to celebrate their legacy, and they do both of these things in spades tonight. - Metal Talk
“When you’re putting on a show as enjoyable as this, it’s no surprise why people keep coming back.” - Moshville
Michael Brandvold
Michael Brandvold Marketing
+1 4152008483 email us here
