BEATBREAD LAUNCHES NEW FRACTIONAL INVESTING PLATFORM TO EMPOWER INDEPENDENT ARTISTS

sliceNote leverages AI and data science tools to enable investors to make data-informed investment in working musicians
Unlike other music investment platforms that are focused solely on mature catalog buyouts, sliceNote allows investment in artists during the growth phases of their careers.”
— Peter Sinclair, CEO of beatBread
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- beatBread, the music funding company that allows artists to access growth capital while maintaining control of their careers and ownership of their music, today launches sliceNote, a powerful new platform to enable fractional investing in independent musicians and labels.
beatBread has become a leading player in independent music finance since its launch in 2020, offering artists financial advances ranging from as little as $1,000 to more than $3 million. beatBread uses proprietary artificial intelligence to generate financing offers for artists and labels, leveraging streaming, social and other data sources.
sliceNote uses its proprietary chordCashAI™ algorithm to enable financial institutions and high net worth investors to make smart decisions and invest alongside leading music companies and executives. This approach combines hard data and subjective expertise to improve investment decision making, benefiting investors, music companies and artists in the process.
beatBread CEO Peter Sinclair said: “sliceNote brings smart capital to the music market, empowering not only independent artists, but also highly skilled music executives, independent labels and music companies who know how to build an artist’s career. We give extra financial muscle to these skilled professionals to help them compete with the majors. Unlike other music investment platforms that are focused solely on mature catalog buyouts, sliceNote allows investment in artists during the growth phases of their careers.”
Investors access sliceNote’s prediction tools through the data rich soundInvestment™ profile, and can make decisions based on detailed streaming, social, and revenue history. The soundInvestment™ profile also provides dynamic probabilistic projections for future releases in high, medium, and low-performance scenarios, along with likely financial outcomes for investors under each scenario. “The data we provide isn’t just an Excel projection driven by arbitrary assumptions, its based on a market-tested model trained on hundreds of thousands of artists, and tens of millions of songs” said John Haller, sliceNote’s Head of Analytics and Data Science. “Our patent pending technology has successfully predicted artist income across catalog and unreleased music within a few percentage points on hundreds of deals for artists and labels.”
Within sliceNote, qualified investors can invest in fractions of as little as 1% of any given deal and can join music companies and insiders in a consortium to invest in any artist or independent label. According to Izaic Blazzard, GM of sliceNote, “We designed a platform based on substance, not sizzle. sliceNote is not fan funding or crypto hype machine. It is designed for serious, rigorous investors.”
Qualified investors can sign up at sliceNote.com, where they can invest from $1000 to $1 million into each deal, with royalty income paying quarterly. Artists or labels seeking funding can sign up at beatBread.com, or any one of beatBread’s white label distribution partners.
