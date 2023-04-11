Michelman's Hydrosize® Sizing Solutions on Display at JEC 2023

Hydrosize® is used by fiber producers and composites manufacturers to optimize the interface adhesion between the fibers and polymers during manufacturing.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will exhibit at JEC 2023, where it will feature its Hydrosize® fiber sizings used by fiber producers and composites manufacturers to optimize the interface adhesion between the fibers and polymers during the manufacturing process. Using Hydrosize®, a manufacturer can tailor the surface chemistry of reinforcement fibers to the chemistry of the matrix resin, resulting in stronger, lighter, and more durable composite parts.

According to Steve Bassetti, Michelman's Director, Global Marketing, "Hydrosize® is used to optimize the processability of fiber. Although sizing is a small percentage of fiber-reinforced composites—normally 0.5 - 5% of its weight—it affects the fiber's production and processing and significantly impacts the interface properties between the fiber surface and the composite matrix. Sizing is the 'glue' when sized fiber is introduced to the resin matrix. We take a chemistry-agnostic approach to solving interface adhesion problems, creating custom solutions optimized for the myriad combinations of polymers, the fibers and fillers to which they are applied, and the various manufacturing processes used to produce composites."

Hydrosize® is Michelman's flagship line of sizing solutions designed for use in the manufacturing of glass, carbon, and natural fibers, including both chopped and continuous formats. They are used as lubricants, film formers, sizing agents, and binders during fiber manufacturing and composite processing.

Michelman will also feature their line of Hydrosize® Carbon solutions that allow customers to leverage carbon fiber's unique qualities and produce higher-quality composite parts. It helps further exploit the traditional benefits of composites: design freedom, consolidation of parts, and integration of functionality while meeting light-weighting initiatives.

Select Hydrosize® Carbon grades provide excellent thermal stability and are specifically designed to withstand elevated processing and subsequent applications. Furthermore, the various grades offer a wide variety of solutions depending on resin compatibility, fiber type, and desired composite performance.

Michelman will exhibit in Hall 5, Booth M61 at JEC World 2023, held April 25-27, 2023, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.