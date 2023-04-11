Hive is a Limitless Green Alternative for Shipping Waste
Corrugated pallets are the sustainable solution to waste and the future of the shipping industry.
We put a Hive pallet underneath an 18-wheeler semi-truck loaded with 10,000 pounds, drove over it and it stayed intact.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive is redefining the limits of corrugated pallets with a patented core block making it the strongest, most reliable corrugated pallet on the market bearing weight up to 2,000 pounds.
Corrugated pallets, which are made of cardboard, are fast becoming the preferred sustainable alternative for shipping outlets to their wooden counterpart. There are many reasons why corrugated paper pallets are a great alternative to wooden pallets. Pallets of this type are much lighter weight, fully recyclable, and can be customized endlessly to fit your business applications.
However, prior to Hive’s revolutionary core block, corrugated pallets had too many limitations to fully replace wooden pallets. Hive creators, husband, and wife Werner and Theresa Hugo, who own and operate Echo Earth Enterprises, had experience in the pallets industry and their engineers knew exactly how to fortify cardboard pallets.
“Hive is a cardboard solution that comes in a box and is 100 percent recyclable. The core is just a long piece of cotton you fold and once you fold it into the box you put it into the pallet which is supported by nine of them and that is where the strength comes from. We put a Hive pallet underneath an 18-wheeler semi-truck loaded with 10,000 pounds, drove over it and it stayed intact,” said Werner Hugo.
In addition to the unparalleled strength Hive is bringing to sustainable corrugated pallets, this product saves space allowing for far greater shipment quantities. Werner and Theresa Hugo worked with the University of Arkansas’s business development program to verify the storage capacity that contributes to making Hive so unique.
“In a 53-foot semi-truck today, you can normally fit 540 wooden pallets. So, we took the Hive pallet and turned it into a modular form, which means all of the components are shipped flat. We estimate between 2,000 and 4,000 Hive pallets can be shipped in a 53-foot semi,” said Werner Hugo.
Hive cuts down on expensive lumber costs but it also facilitates a safe workplace eliminating concern for worker’s compensation issues related to the hazards of wooden pallets. Hive reduces shipping weight as well as injuries due to strain. It also empowers a broader spectrum of labor. Splinter-free and metal-free, eliminating rips, tears, or injuries from nails or staples. With Hive, there will be no debris, dust, pests, mold, fungus, or other contaminants.
Assembling a Hive pallet is simple and quick. The pallets weigh 11 pounds in contrast to a wooden pallet's weight of somewhere between 45 and 60 pounds, which allows for more weight to be carried in shipped products. The quick assembly and extra storage are a dream for shipping companies but uses don’t end there. Hive can help people who need to move items in their day-to-day lives.
“How many times do you want to move, and you just need a pallet? We can put one of these pallets into a box and ship it anywhere. If you live on the 17th floor in a New York City apartment and you need to move, you can get this small box delivered to your doorstep and after a 90-second setup, you’re ready to go. By modularizing Hive, the sky is the limit,” said Werner Hugo.
Corrugated pallets are the sustainable solution to waste and the future of the shipping industry. Hive is leading the way by doing away with the limitations associated with cardboard pallets and creating a versatile, safe, and green shipping solution.
While Werner and Theresa Hugo are busy playing their part to help the environment, they are also widely known and applauded for hiring people who struggled with addiction and also former convicts who have served jail time. The couple also own and operate General Pallets & Crates and Southland Manufacturing.
Visit Hive online today and discover this new innovation: www.hivepallets.com
