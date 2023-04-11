SCA University of Theology and Spirituality Announces New DBA: CAPSTONE University

CAPSTONE is an interfaith school of higher education based in University Place, Wash., with a range of online offerings for academic study and professional advancement. It breaks new ground by focusing primarily on spiritual care as the centerpiece of education and professional preparedness in a multidisciplinary environment.
The provision of spiritual care – attending to individuals’ heartfelt values and deepest concerns – may occur in various settings: in a health care context, during psychotherapy, by first responders at times of emergency, as well as within religious congregations led by clergy of different faiths.
A growing body of research demonstrates the benefits of spiritual care to physical and mental health and overall quality of life. CAPSTONE University advances the art and science of spiritual care to develop forward-thinking leaders and practitioners in the field.
The school actively seeks a student population from a variety of vocations. Professionals invited to pursue degrees at CAPSTONE include chaplains, nurses, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists, educators, clergy, first responders, military, corporate chaplains, and physicians. Courses are web-based and accessible from any location to enable busy professionals to participate within their schedules. What CAPSTONE offers – specifically, multi-faith and multi-disciplinary education in caring for the human spirit – is not available in the same way elsewhere.
CAPSTONE faculty, also from a broad range of faiths and disciplines, develop and teach courses to enrich the cross-cultural exchange among students in all fields of study offered by the University. Graduate degree programs include Clinical Pastoral Psychotherapy, Spiritual Care Nursing, Thanatology, Chaplaincy, Pastoral Ministry, and Spiritual Direction. The school also offers certificate programs in Spiritually Informed Social Work, Adult Learning and Educational Theory, Transformational Change/The Satir Model, Spirituality Integrated Psychotherapy, Pediatric Chaplaincy, Hospice and Palliative Care Chaplaincy, Military Chaplaincy, Spiritual Coaching, and other areas that mirror its degree programs.
Founding Partners
CAPSTONE University was founded in May 2019 by the Spiritual Care Association, HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN), and the Academy of Holistic Theology and Spirituality. The Academy has its roots in the First Congregational Church of Tacoma, Wash., established in 1874. SCA and HCCN are worldwide leaders in the spiritual care field that offer clinical, education, and research programs in spiritual care for people of all backgrounds and beliefs. Based on 60+ years’ experience, HCCN and SCA recognized a longstanding need for a school whose focus is care of the spirit that welcomes all helping professions. An alignment of mission and goals with the Academy of Holistic Theology and Spirituality resulted in the establishment of CAPSTONE University.
For more information, please contact CAPSTONE directly at Info@CapstoneUniversity.org or (253) 442-6850.
