Qbic Technology Wins 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology today announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Qbic Technology, an industry leader in high-performance, energy-efficient ARM-based smart solutions, is transforming global spaces with intelligent, eco-friendly devices and customizable ODM/DMS services. At the heart of Qbic's success is its steadfast commitment to providing top-quality services.

"Our unparalleled dedication to exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of our success. Securing the Excellence in Customer Service Award is a powerful validation of our efforts and unwavering focus on cultivating a customer-centric culture," stated David Chen, CEO of Qbic Technology. "We are committed to supporting our clients, providing immediate assistance and guidance whenever they need it.”

Qbic’s customer-centric culture is further illustrated by its proactive approach to understanding its clients' unique challenges and requirements. By engaging in an ongoing dialogue with customers, Qbic can tailor its solutions to address their specific needs, significantly enhancing overall satisfaction.

This dedication to client satisfaction is rooted in Qbic's core values and permeates every aspect of the company, from product development to after-sales support. By consistently exceeding customer expectations, Qbic has built long-lasting relationships, earned the trust of its diverse clientele, and reinforced its reputation as a company that genuinely cares about delivering the best possible outcomes for all parties involved.

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adopt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize Qbic Technology as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

Qbic Technology (6825.TW), a pioneering force in high-performance, low-power ARM-based devices and solutions, revolutionizes spaces worldwide with smarter and eco-friendlier technologies. Qbic is uniquely positioned to cater to diverse industry needs with years of award-winning expertise in power-efficient ARM technology and more. Fueled by a strong commitment to excellence, Qbic is eager to offer comprehensive ODM/DMS services and deliver tailor-made intelligent devices and solutions that can transform clients’ visions into reality.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

