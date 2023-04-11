Accredited in Turkmenistan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium

Submit Release
On April 10, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Turkmenistan Michel Pietermans.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the national parliament congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in strengthening the ties of friendship and promising interstate dialogue, which is actively developing on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily through major international organizations and structures.

During the meeting, the ambassador was informed in detail about the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, large-scale reforms initiated by the head of state, as well as major international projects aimed at strengthening peace, stability and general well-being in every possible way.

Particular emphasis was placed on the socio-economic programs implemented by the President of Turkmenistan to build the potential and diversify the national economy on an innovative basis, create a modern infrastructure, improve the welfare and living standards of the population.

The diplomat conveyed warm words of greeting from the King of Belgium and wishes for success on the path of ongoing reforms. As the ambassador emphasized, it is a great honor for him to represent the Kingdom of Belgium in a state that has gained great prestige in the international arena with its creative foreign policy based on the status of permanent neutrality.

