Liigu Opens Bordeaux and Toulouse as its Following Locations in France

Liigu opens two new rental locations in France - Bordeaux and Toulouse

TARTU, ESTONIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu, a mobility service provider, continues its expansion in France by opening two new locations, Bordeaux and Toulouse, in April 2023. Liigu cars are available at the airports of Bordeaux-Mérignac and Toulouse Blagnac.

With two new cities, Liigu solidifies a fully contactless and keyless car rental presence in the French market. Just 18 months after starting the operations, France is a primary leading market for Liigu.

The opening of new locations brings Liigu’s excellent customer experience to the business and travel centers in Southern France. It is part of the 2023 strategic plan to have seamless car rental available for more locations and strengthen the presence in more places in France and other Southern European countries.

Annemari Muru, CEO of Liigu, commented: “This launch is part of Liigu’s continuing growth and commitment to providing thousands of customers with a high-quality digital rental experience. As top business and leisure destinations, Bordeaux and Toulouse are significant cities for us, and we are thrilled to bring our innovative keyless car rental service to these cities. We believe that travellers will enjoy the flexibility and convenience of a fully seamless car rental”.

Travellers can book Liigu cars in advance through the Liigu website liigu.me, the Liigu app, and travel platforms such as skyscanner.com, kayak.com, liligo.fr and others.

Liigu will continue to expand in Europe with the opening of additional countries later this year and bring a fully contactless and keyless experience to other cities.



About Liigu

Liigu is an app-based mobility service that connects cars and customers via a mobile phone. Liigu platform makes personal mobility service affordable and hassle-free, from hours to months, depending on customers’ needs. Liigu values real human connection, and a dedicated team of people speaking different languages provides all customer support services. Liigu was founded in 2021 and has served over 3000 customers in 12 locations. The startup is constantly growing and expanding to new locations throughout Europe.