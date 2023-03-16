Keyless car rental service Liigu and Skyscanner partner to bring fully digital experience to millions of travellers

Liigu and Skyscanner announce their strategic partnership.

TARTU, ESONIA, EDINBURGH, UK, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyless car rental provider Liigu and leading travel marketplace Skyscanner announce their strategic partnership. The aim of the partnership is to increase the availability and awareness of contactless and keyless car rental service within the global travel community.

Under the strategic partnership, Skyscanner has integrated Liigu into its system and offers contactless and keyless car rentals to millions of travellers all over the world. The collaboration allows travellers to find Liigu’s offers across all of Skyscanner’s platforms , where they start from a one-day rental up to a 24 month subscription.

Liigu is among one of the first keyless car rental companies, to partner with Skyscanner. The collaboration exposes a fully digitalised experience of using a car to a broad range of customers, who come to Europe for business trips or to spend their holidays.

“We are delighted to start the strategic collaboration with global travelling giant Skyscanner and combine our efforts to make travelling stress-free and convenient for millions of customers. The car rental industry has been stagnated for a long while. New business models like keyless access to a car and car subscription are now emerging rapidly and growing in popularity. Customers are demanding digital services, which are fully usable through their mobile devices. We must meet customers' needs and provide flexible, personalised and tech-based solutions. We believe this collaboration will become long-standing and brings the convenience of keyless car usage and easy access to a rental car to millions of international travellers,” said Annemari Muru, CEO of Liigu.

Paul Cumins, Head of Car Hire at Skyscanner, said: “We are excited to be working with Liigu to offer the 100 million plus travellers visiting our platforms every month the opportunity to book a contactless car rental. Keyless providers like Liigu are bringing a step change to the industry and considerably enhancing the renting experience. A digital, mobile-first approach gives renters true control, bringing a multitude of benefits such as avoiding queues, convenient communication, and simple damage reporting.”

After the integration, Liigu offers are visible to UK, EU and US markets as well as Asian markets. Customers will have the opportunity to try out and enjoy the excellent car rental experience provided by Liigu.

About Liigu

Liigu is an app-based mobility service that connects cars and customers via a mobile phone. Liigu platform makes personal mobility service affordable and hassle-free, from hours to months, depending on customers’ needs. Liigu values real human connection, and a dedicated team of people speaking different languages provides all customer support services.

Liigu was founded in 2021 and has served over 3000 customers in 12 locations. The startup is constantly growing and expanding to new locations throughout Europe.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel helping travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month Skyscanner connects over 100m travellers to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 10 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Skyscanner is committed to helping shape a more responsible future for travel in collaboration with our partners, so that every traveller can explore our world effortlessly for generations to come.