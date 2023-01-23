Liigu and Liligo start strategic cooperation to expand the range of keyless car rental options in France

Liigu and Liligo announce their strategic partnership on the French market.

Liigu and Liligo join in partnership to bring the convenience of the contactless rental to travellers across France.

TARTU, ESTONIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility service provider Liigu announced the beginning of a strategic partnership with the biggest French travel platform Liligo. The aim of the collaboration is to increase access to contactless and keyless car rentals in France. Liigu’s offers will be integrated into Liligo’s main search engine, which makes them available to millions of travellers in France and all over the world. The long-term goal of the collaboration is to improve access to shared cars and provide an easily accessible alternative to owning a car.

Liligo has been a leading travel search engine on the French market since 2013. Liligo’s core mission is to compare plane tickets, train, bus, car rental and hotel offers in one click. Having all travelling methods and lodging for travellers on a single platform, allows users to find the best prices and book their whole travel in a single place.

Liigu provides Car-as-a-Service combined with a fully digital and seamless rental experience to thousands of travellers. Bringing new tech solutions to the car rental industry and combining them with excellent customer experience makes Liigu scalable and a travellers' first choice when choosing a car for their travelling needs.

Annemari Muru, CEO of Liigu described the collaboration as a big step forward in Liigu’s mission of making cars accessible anytime anywhere. “Collaboration with the best French travel platform is a huge responsibility and an opportunity for us. This partnership is part of our next year's strategy to scale up on the French market. Together with Liligo, we bring keyless car rental to the spotlight in front of millions of travellers.”

“Through the integration of Liigu’s service, we can offer users a simplified travel journey. Customers can lock and unlock the car during the whole rental, only by using Liigu’s app. This makes travelling easier, safer, and less stressful. This collaboration changes the travel experience and makes it customer-centric,” said Charles Derynck, Liligo's Managing Director.

Liigu’s offers are already visible and available on www.liligo.fr



About Liigu

Liigu is a mobility service provider founded in 2021. After one year of successful operations, the company is growing fast and scaling up in Southern European cities. Liigu is diversifying and constantly expanding its professional fleet to meet customers’ specific needs and provide them with the car models and extra services they requested.

About Liligo

Liligo is a metasearch engine specialising in travel, which was started in 2006. The platform allows users to compare travel products, such as car rental, plane ticket, and hotel prices, wherever and whenever the user needs.