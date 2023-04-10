Participation in 4th Health and Social Protection Action Research & Knowledge Sharing (SPARKS) Network Meeting

Birat Nepal Medical Trust (BNMT Nepal) was delighted to participate in the 4th Health and Social Protection Action Research & Knowledge Sharing (SPARKS) Network Meeting which was held from 11th -12th Oct 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden, hosted by Karolinska Institutet. SPARKS is an international interdisciplinary research and knowledge sharing initiative on social protection and health including Tuberculosis which is led by Karolinska Institutet, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, World Health Organization and other global partners. In the meeting, Ms. Kritika Dixit, Research Manager, BNMT Nepal shared the findings of her study entitled ‘Characterizing and assessing the socio-economic impact barriers, and facilitators of accessing TB diagnosis and care in Nepal before and during the COVID19 pandemic.’ On behalf of BNMT Nepal Ms. Anchal Thapa, Health Economist, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine presented in one of the sessions of the meeting, about the ways that SPARKS Network can expand to Low- and Middle-Income Countries. Overall, the two-day meeting was very fruitful for our team members to connect and learn from professionals and researchers from all over the world who are involved in health and social protection initiatives.