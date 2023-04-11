Equine Collaborative International to Host Wild Horse Solutions Summit Wednesday April 12

ECI invites the public to attend. Register for this free Wild Horse Solutions Summit by sending an e-mail to 411eci@gmail.com with WHSS noted.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equine Collaborative International, ECI, will host a Wild Horse Solutions Summit Zoom public webinar on Wednesday, April 12th, at 7:00 PM EST. The Solutions Summit will address the future of wild horses and burros in the United States. The event will feature presentations from experts in their field. Discussions will focus on the challenges facing wild horse and burro populations. The Summit will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the issues facing wild horses and share their ideas and concerns. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and provide feedback to the experts after the presentations are made.

Barbara Moore is the ECI Vice President and Editor of their quarterly publication, Ground Work. Barbara shares her insights into the Solutions Summit. “ECI believes there is a place in wild horse and burro advocacy for everyone. By bringing together experts from several different facets of advocacy, we are able to let new and less experienced advocates find their place in trying to protect, promote and preserve the the native and iconic mustangs and burros that are a living symbol of American freedom. More experienced, long term advocates benefit from the diversity of the ideas presented by the eclectic group involved in this discussion.”

“The focus of this meeting is to allow each of the expert presenters a short time to talk about the problem in wild horse advocacy that is most significant to them and, more importantly, offer their best ideas on the solution to that problem. Following the individual presentations, there will be a question and answer period that will be overseen by ECI’s favorite moderator, Director of Campaigns for both Animal Wellness Action and The Center For A Humane Economy, Scott Beckstead. A lifelong horseman and animal advocate, Beckstead generously and frequently brings his expertise to the ECI platform.”

Featured speakers for the event are:

JAMES ANAQUAD KLEINERT

Horseman, author, photographer, artist, activist, advocate, and award winning film maker. James has invested more than 20 years in researching his amazing book, ‘No Country For Truth Tellers’ and documentary film series, ‘Mustangs and Renegades-A Modern Day Western’. In addition to these accomplishments James, at great personal sacrifice, won a precedent setting lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management.

SANDY SHARKEY

Through her Find Wild Horses, Find Yourself campaign, Sandy has brought awareness of the plight of North American wild horses to the public. She travels extensively to photograph and document wild herds in many countries and is an outspoken defender of animal rights.

JETARA SEHART

Jetara is the founder and President of Love Wild Horses, a group that strives to preserve the remaining wild horses. Working to develop water sources, preserve the land and rewild the government captured horses are some of the projects undertaken by LWH.

JIM BROWN

Jim started taking photos when he was 11 years old and has been at it ever since. Starting in the Tetons where he grew up, he starting studying and photographing the nature and wildlife that he loved. He learned their habits and behaviors from his father. He pursues nature and wild horses that he loves and advises us all to “enjoy the wild.”

ERIK MOLVAR

Erik is a wildlife biologist, a hiking and backpacking expert, author and the Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project, a non-profit dedicated to preserving watersheds and wildlife on public lands. From his vantage point of field biology he understands the damage to the ranges, and more importantly, who is responsible for it and how it can be corrected.

DR. ALLECIA MAINE

Allecia has worked with horses around the world to relieve their tension and pain through her distance body alignment which allows the horses to shift naturally. This results in rapid changes in both health and behavior. Her groundbreaking long distance study of 27 formerly wild horses has proved very useful in allowing wild horses to adjust to new circumstances.

Barbara adds, “we look forward to a powerful and moving discussion on April 12th. The Wild Horse Solutions Summit will offer direction, advice, research results and even calls to action for anyone interested in preserving the country’s wild horses and burros. We at Equine Collaborative International invite all interested parties to attend. This is a free Zoom presentation. Readers may register by sending an e-mail to 411eci@gmail.com before noon on Thursday April 12th stating they wish to participate. The Zoom link will be emailed to attend the event.

Equine Collaborative International is committed to helping find solutions to the challenges facing wild horses and burros to ensure their safety. The Wild Horse Solutions Summit is an important step in this process. ECI is proud to host this important event.

American Equine Awareness provides this news piece.