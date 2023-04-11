Smart Salem opens premium medical fitness testing centre at Dubai Knowledge Park
Smart Salem facility will provide a suite of visa processing services to residents of adjacent residential neighbourhoods.
We continue to innovate and find even better ways to deliver this service. Our new centre is incredibly comfortable, efficient, and easily accessible. ”DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Salem, a high-end medical fitness provider, opened its first-ever dedicated centre at Dubai Knowledge Park, a member of TECOM Group PJSC. The facility will provide a suite of visa processing services to residents of adjacent residential neighbourhoods, which includes striving to deliver the fastest medical fitness results in Dubai.
— Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem
The facility was inaugurated by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in presence of Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA, Mr Khlifa Baqer, Chief Operation Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, and Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President – Business Services, TECOM Group.
Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, said: “Dubai’s Health Sector is thriving and we are keen to foster and promote health investments across key areas such as medical fitness. We are also keen on implementing the latest medical technologies to improve efficiencies, enhance the convenience and provide the highest quality of specialized medical services. The expansion of Smart Salem centres across the geographical areas of Dubai further enhances the provision of excellent, technology-driven, proactive and convenient services to ensure customer happiness.”
Using advanced robotics to enhance efficiency, the latest Smart Salem Centre aims to deliver an average waiting time of five minutes for visa renewals, less than 10 minutes for new visa issuance, and medical fitness results within 30 minutes.
Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operation Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, said: “The opening of our new centre at Dubai Knowledge Park is a testament of the close cooperation with our strategic partners to enhance our medical fitness examination services in terms of time, effort, and accuracy. There is no doubt that the opening of the new Smart Salem Centre reflects the commitment of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation to provide smart and innovative healthcare services that improve the quality of life of our community. We are proud to have reduced our customer's journey time from 28 hours to less than 30 minutes.”
The medical fitness and visa processing centre have five private blood collection rooms, two x-ray rooms, a state-of-art onsite laboratory, and six smart check-in kiosks.
Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, said: “Smart Salem is immensely proud of our partnership with Dubai Government, and the service we can collectively provide. We continue to innovate and find even better ways to deliver this service. Our new Dubai Knowledge Park centre is incredibly comfortable, efficient, and easily accessible. Our centres are by far the fastest results in Dubai and, I believe, are the best Medical Fitness service available. With this new location you are sure to have one close to you.”
A seamless digital journey
The 8,000 square foot facility has the capacity to service up to 500 customers each day. From ‘Salem’ the resident robot’s welcome to a digital kiosk to verify customer details, the entire journey is digitally enabled. Visitors can even stay hydrated with the help of ‘Mozo’, a friendly water-serving robot butler.
Customer Happiness Officers will escort customers throughout their visit along with a digital queuing system to ensure a hassle-free experience. Smart Salem is also integrated with the Dubai Government and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) systems for an instant, paper-free exchange of health records and medical testing results.
The x-ray rooms are fitted with digital machines, which are known to deliver high quality images with minimum retakes and emit significantly less radiation compared to traditional X-ray machines. Images are automatically linked to the customer’s file, while AI-based reporting help significantly reduce visa processing time for new applicants.
The centre is located at the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park, which is easily accessible by adjacent residential neighbourhoods such as the Palm, Emirates Hills, Dubai Marina, and the south of Dubai. The launch of such a centre is a testament of Dubai’s commitment to providing its residents with the highest levels of customer care excellence and streamlined services. Dubai Knowledge Park’s Smart Salem Centre will operate six days a week from Sunday to Friday.
Dubai Knowledge Park is a part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.
