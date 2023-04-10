Senate Bill 37 Printer's Number 582

There were 2,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,962 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 10
"Interactive wireless communications device." A wireless
telephone, personal digital assistant, smart phone, portable or
mobile computer or similar device which can be used for voice
communication, texting, [e-mailing] emailing, browsing the
Internet [or], instant messaging[.], playing games, taking or
transmitting images, recording or broadcasting videos, creating
or sharing social media or otherwise sending or receiving
electronic data. The term does not include any of the following:
(1) a device being used exclusively as a global
positioning or navigation system;
(2) a system or device that is physically or
electronically integrated into the vehicle[; or], except
being connected to the vehicle solely for the purpose of
charging the system or device;
(3) a [communications] device that is affixed to a mass
transit vehicle, bus or school bus[.];
(4) a mobile or handheld radio being used by a person
with an amateur radio station license issued by the Federal
Communications Commission;
(5) a device being used exclusively for emergency
notification purposes;
(6) a device being used exclusively by an emergency
service responder while operating an emergency vehicle and
engaged in the performance of duties; or
(7) a device being used exclusively by a commercial
driver who within the scope of the individual's employment
uses a device if the use is permitted under regulations
promulgated under 49 U.S.C. § 31136 (relating to United
