Senate Bill 37 Printer's Number 582

PENNSYLVANIA, April 10 - indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this section:

"Interactive wireless communications device." A wireless

telephone, personal digital assistant, smart phone, portable or

mobile computer or similar device which can be used for voice

communication, texting, [e-mailing] emailing, browsing the

Internet [or], instant messaging[.], playing games, taking or

transmitting images, recording or broadcasting videos, creating

or sharing social media or otherwise sending or receiving

electronic data. The term does not include any of the following:

(1) a device being used exclusively as a global

positioning or navigation system;

(2) a system or device that is physically or

electronically integrated into the vehicle[; or], except

being connected to the vehicle solely for the purpose of

charging the system or device;

(3) a [communications] device that is affixed to a mass

transit vehicle, bus or school bus[.];

(4) a mobile or handheld radio being used by a person

with an amateur radio station license issued by the Federal

Communications Commission;

(5) a device being used exclusively for emergency

notification purposes;

(6) a device being used exclusively by an emergency

service responder while operating an emergency vehicle and

engaged in the performance of duties; or

(7) a device being used exclusively by a commercial

driver who within the scope of the individual's employment

uses a device if the use is permitted under regulations

promulgated under 49 U.S.C. § 31136 (relating to United

