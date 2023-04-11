Jenesse Center’s Unite For Families (UFF) Pro Bono Family Law Project to Hold Virtual Legal Clinic on April 18th

Sign up for free, virtual legal counsel on divorce, separation, custody, paternity, child support, adoption and more.
LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jenesse Center's Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project is pleased to announce its upcoming legal clinic, scheduled for Tuesday, April 18th, from 10:15 AM to 2 PM. This virtual clinic will cover a variety of family law issues, including divorce, paternity, custody, visitation, child support, spousal support, legal separation, guardianship, private adoption, and domestic violence.
The clinic will begin with an information session featuring the LA County Child Support Services Division, which will be open to the public. The presentation and Q&A session will start at 10:15 AM and can be accessed via this link: https://bit.ly/3uIk4gw. Please note that no registration is required for the CSSD presentation.
Participants interested in receiving free legal help during the clinic must register in advance. Space is limited, and interested parties should call (323) 299-9496 Ext. 154 to register. Tambièn estarèmos ofreciendo servicios en Español.
The Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project is a collaboration between the Jenesse Center and LevittQuinn Family Law Center. The project provides free legal assistance to individuals and families facing family law issues. Clinics are held quarterly via videoconference.
"We are proud to offer this clinic to the community," said a spokesperson for the Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project. "Family law issues can be incredibly stressful and overwhelming, and we hope to provide some much-needed support and guidance to those who need it."
For more information on the Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project and its upcoming legal clinic, please visit www.jenesse.org.
