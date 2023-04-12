PacRim Marketing Group Welcomes New Leadership and Announces Promotions

Sayuri Kimura Headshot Hayato Fukumitsu Headshot

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PacRim Marketing Group recently welcomed new faces to the ʻohana and announced promotions of two long-time team members to contribute to the continuing growth and development of the company.

PacRim Marketing Group Welcomes Sayuri Kimura and Hayato Fukumitsu

PacRim Marketing Group has named Sayuri Kimura its Executive Vice President. She will be responsible for monitoring departmental operations, managing customer relationships, developing the company’s strategic goals, and identifying business opportunities to maximize the company’s performance, drive revenues, and achieve the business’s profitability goals.

Sayuri comes to PacRim Marketing Group from Giftmall.inc (LUCHE GROUP), where she was the Director of Sales and Marketing. There she led and produced new IT business, directed B2B logistics, and developed new business plans. Sayuri has expertise in marketing strategy, planning, and negotiations, which she displayed through her various leadership roles in advertising, IT, and PR.

Sayuri’s career includes six years at Hakuhodo, one of Japan’s top advertising and PR agencies, where she worked with global and Japanese clients such as Shiseido, JAL, Kao, Mercedes Benz, Mazda, and Estee Lauder Group. She is a graduate of Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

PacRim Marketing Group also welcomes Hayato Fukumitsu as Director of Business Development. He will execute the firm’s business development vision as well as lead strategy, plans, and processes to drive sales, increase revenue, expand markets, and accomplish financial objectives. He is responsible for developing successful long term strategic partnerships and client relationships with customers, partners, and vendors.

Hayato, who brings his skills in sales and marketing, relationship management, and leadership, joins the PacRim Marketing Group ʻohana after holding previous management positions within the luxury hospitality and food & beverage industries. This includes Sales Consultant for Sysco, Leisure Sales Manager for Fairmont Orchid, General Manager at Centerplate, and most recently, Food and Beverage Manager for Auberge Mauna Lani. Hayato graduated from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Shidler College of Business.

Yuko Akiba Promoted to Director of Digital Marketing; Jean Dickinson Promoted to Chief Integrated Marketing Officer

Two long-term employees were also promoted and will lead their teams on a path of growth as the company continues to evolve.

Yuko Akiba is starting in her new role as Director of Digital Marketing. She will be responsible for all digital planning, design, development, implementation, and management of digital marketing strategies. This includes leading all digital marketing initiatives such as campaign ideation, execution, measurement, analysis, optimization and assuring efforts are integrated to achieve objectives. She will work to build and maintain relationships with clients and support the overall integration of marketing strategies within the company.

Yuko has been with PacRim Marketing Group for over 18 years, and as the Senior Digital Marketing Manager, contributed to the success of the company and its many hospitality industry clients. This includes online marketing initiatives and transforming their Japanese websites into growing revenue sources. Yuko is a graduate of Aoyama Gakuin University.

Jean Dickinson, former Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, has been promoted to Chief Integrated Marketing Officer. She oversees the planning, development, implementation and monitoring of the overall business marketing strategy. In her client-facing role she is responsible for programs that include market research, pricing, marketing communications, advertising, and public relations to achieve client and company goals.

She currently leads the integrated marketing team and client brand and positioning objectives. Her passion and skills in public relations, advertising, marketing, strategic planning, and copywriting have helped numerous clients who have seen satisfying results and goal achievement. Previously, Jean held management positions with Marriott International and a leading commercial real estate firm. She is an honors graduate of Pepperdine University.

About PacRim Marketing Group, A Vector Company:

PacRim Marketing Group, Inc. www.pacrimmarketing.com is an integrated marketing communications firm with a unique specialty in increasing business’ share and spend of the Asian International Traveler market. PacRim’s multilingual team of experts offers strategic planning leveraging tourism and digital marketing strategies and proprietary technology. This includes: Asian-language public relations, advertising, copywriting, online marketing and social media, video production, and in-country special events and promotions. PacRim owns and provides travel-related content for its Asian language websites in Japanese myhawaii.jp and Korean www.myhawaii.kr, and participates in other media ventures reaching the Asian International Traveler market.

In 2017, PacRim Marketing Group, Inc. was acquired by Vector, Inc. http://vectorinc.co.jp/en/, Japan’s largest independent PR agency, with offices throughout Asia. The companies collaborate to create opportunities for clients by sharing best practices, resources, connections, digital PR strategies, and proprietary communications channels and platforms. Dave Erdman, who founded PacRim Marketing Group in 1990, continues to serve as president and chief executive officer of PacRim Marketing Group, Inc.

Link to images:

https://spaces.hightail.com/space/4ymYwZR7Ix

Credit: PacRim Marketing Group