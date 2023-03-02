Celebrate Girls’ Day All Month Long at International Market Place in Hawaii

Shoppers enjoying International Market Place shops and restuarants. Hinamatsuri Strawberry Shortcake by Kulu Kulu bakery, a special Girls' Day offer.

International Market Place will celebrate “Girls’ Day” – or Hinamatsuri - on March 3 by offering a custom-printed sarong as a gift-with-purchase in March.

Girls’ Day is one of the most beloved traditions in Japanese culture and we are pleased to share its message of hope and empowerment.” — Desiree Mosiman, general manager

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Market Place will celebrate “Girls’ Day” – or Hinamatsuri - on March 3 by offering shoppers a special gift-with-purchase throughout March.

One of Hawaii’s favorite traditions, Girls’ Day originated in Japan and shares the month of March with International Women's Day (March 8), a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“Girls’ Day is one of the most beloved traditions in Japanese culture and we are pleased to share its message of hope and empowerment,” said Desiree Mosiman, general manager of International Market Place. “Our location in the heart of the Pacific provides us with many opportunities to celebrate diverse cultures and experiences.”

Customers who spend $150 or more in one day at any International Market Place store or restaurant will receive a complimentary sarong (while supplies last). Adorned with the International Market Place logo, the sarong features a colorful floral pattern of hibiscuses and can be used as a beach cover up or a gift wrap for omiyage. To redeem the sarong, shoppers should visit the Customer Service desk on Level 1. For full promotion details, visit www.ShopInternationalMarketplace.com/GirlsDay.

OTHER SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES

Throughout March, International Market Place offers many ways for women to celebrate Girls’ Day and the arrival of spring, including:

• A styling session or blowout at Drybar. Whether it’s sleek or wavy, free-flowing or an up-do, Drybar’s goal is to provide happiness, confidence and empowerment. In addition to top-of-the line styling products, a full line of libations and non-alcoholic beverages enhance the experience. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Level 1, Mauka Court.

• A massage at the Shiatsu & Massage Center. Each client is offered a wide array of massage styles and services to meet their needs. Open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Level 1, Mauka Court.

• Creating a beautiful, custom piece of jewelry at GemStudio. The studio offers step-by-step instructions for customers to create a ring, bracelet, bolo tie or necklace. Shoppers can see rough and raw materials bend, melt and polish into one-of-a-kind, high-quality jewelry. Located on Level 1, Queen’s Court.

• Taking a guided tour of the stars and constellations with Stargazers of Hawaii. A large 7-foot-tall telescope on the top parking garage level of International Market Place enables guests to view the planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulae, galaxies and more. Available on Wednesday, March 8 and 22 at 8 p.m. on Level 6 of the parking garage. Tickets are available at: shopinternationalmarketplace.com.

• Joining a free workout class with Fabletics Fitness on Saturday, March 5 and 19 from 10 – 10:45 a.m. Fabletics offers this class on the first and third Sunday of the month and participants can receive a special store discount after each session. Click here to view the entire schedule. Classes will be held on Level 1, Queen’s Court.

• Joining fitness classes with Free People Fitness. Starting on March 25, this favorite vintage clothing brand will offer group fitness classes every fourth Saturday from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Classes will be held on Level 1, Queen’s Court.

• Shopping at Vera Bradley, a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts. The brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women, unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Level 1, Mauka Court.

• Working with a consultant at Aēsop to find the finest quality hair and body care products. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Level 1, Queen’s Court.

• Selecting the perfect swimsuit at Bikini Point by San Lorenzo, open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Level 1, Queen’s Court and Ondade Mar, open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Level 2, Banyan Court.

• Purchasing a range of special food, games, decorations and more for a Girls’ Day celebration at the beloved Japanese market Mitsuwa Marketplace. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Level 2 of International Market Place. They will offer a special Girls’ Day Strawberry Shortcake from Kulu Kulu Japanese bakery available from March 1-3. This limited-time treat is available in large ($39.99) and mini ($13.99).



About International Market Place

Located in the heart of Waikīkī, International Market Place is a world-class shopping, dining and entertainment destination featuring a curated mix of upscale and lifestyle brands. Operating hours for restaurants and department stores will vary. For ease of access, the center provides 700 parking spaces. For more information, visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com and in Japanese ja.shopinternationalmarketplace.com.