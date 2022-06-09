“THE SEARCH FOR SNOOPY: A PEANUTS ADVENTURE” Opens July 1 at Ala Moana Center

Lucy’s Psychiatry Booth: That will be five cents, please! The Classroom: Hear your voice transformed into the trademark “Wah Wah Wah!"

For the first time ever, guests will be able to immerse themselves inside the Peanuts world and find incredibly fun surprises at every corner.” — Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new immersive attraction, The Search For Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure will open Friday, July 1 at Ala Moana Center for an exclusive, debut engagement before embarking on its North America tour.

Created alongside Peanuts Worldwide, The Search for Snoopy: A Peanut Adventure is produced by Kilburn Live, the global market leader in large, branded, live family entertainment attractions. “The Search for Snoopy” takes fans of Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip on a groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind adventure inside the Peanuts world. They can explore Charlie Brown's bedroom, help Linus hunt for The Great Pumpkin, visit Lucy’s help booth, and much more. As the adventure unfolds, guests are able to uncover clues to help Charlie Brown find his beloved dog, Snoopy.

A journey through the Peanuts neighborhood features eight zones with interactive activities, including:

• Snoopy’s Doghouse: For the first time ever, step into Snoopy’s big red doghouse and to see how everybody’s favorite beagle lives. The interior of this iconic domicile will be filled with incredible surprises and clues to assist them in their search.

• Charlie Brown’s Bedroom: Step inside and decompress by releasing your best “AAUGH!” noise into a shout meter and see where you rank on a distinctly Peanuts scale.

• Lucy’s Psychiatry Booth: “The Doctor Is In” - sort of - as guests pick up the phone and hear advice and pearls of wisdom from Lucy. “That will be five cents, please!”



• The Classroom: In the dreaded classroom, visitors can step up to microphones especially for kids and adults to address their fellow students. In a nod to the animated specials, the adult microphone translates everything into the trademark “Wah Wah Wah” grown-up voice.

“We are extremely excited to bring this Peanuts adventure to life. We are equally excited to debut this attraction in Honolulu. This fun-filled city is not just home to a diverse local population hungry for top-tier entertainment, but it is also a leading global tourist destination with a consistent influx of guests from around the world,” said Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel. “For the first time ever, guests will be able to immerse themselves inside the Peanuts world and find incredibly fun surprises at every corner.”

Peanuts brings to life all the ups and downs of growing up in a uniquely poignant and thoughtful way. The Search For Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure celebrates the enduring themes of the comic strip – friendship, belonging, perseverance, unique talents and the power of imagination.

Tickets are now on sale. For tickets, event times, group bookings and additional information, visit https://www.searchforsnoopy.com/ .

About Kilburn Live

Kilburn Live is a world-leading events company specializing in premiere experiential, touring and static live entertainment offerings in over 50 countries globally. Kilburn Live partners with the World’s most recognizable brands, to create new, never-before-seen immersive attractions.

To learn more about Kilburn Live and its rapidly growing offerings or sign-up to receive information about its latest news and on-sales, visit http://kilburnmedia.com/live.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

