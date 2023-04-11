The Living Urn Expands its Memorial Jewelry Line with Personalized Dog Tag Pendants

The Living Urn's new dog tag pendants can be personalized with a loved one’s fingerprint, name, dates, and a sentiment.
We believe these are great complements to the unique urns and other memorials we offer and make for a beautiful way to honor a loved one.”
— Mark Brewer
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it is expanding its cremation jewelry offering to include dog tag pendants. These unique pendants can be personalized with either a loved one’s fingerprint, their personal information, or both.
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to expand the My Living Touch memorial jewelry line and now offer personalized dog tag pendants. These are simple, yet beautiful reminders of the loved ones we’ve lost and give family and friends a sense of pride to wear as a daily piece, keep on a key ring, or place somewhere special.”
Brewer continues, “Due to an increasing demand from our customers and funeral home partners, we’re going to continue to expand our memorial and fingerprint jewelry lines to include more stainless steel options as well as sterling silver and gold. We believe these are great complements to the unique urns and other memorials we offer and make for a beautiful way to honor a loved one.”
The Living Urn’s dog tag pendants and other memorial jewelry pieces can be found online or at a funeral home near you.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, jewelry, and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.