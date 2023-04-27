Duquesa D. Dean: A corporate leadership & sales development trainer & published author

Duquesa D. Dean Professional Profile Picture The Evolving Woman Book Cover

Duquesa D. Dean is a renowned business leadership & sales development coach and published author dedicated to empowering teams.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Duquesa D. Dean is a renowned figure in the business world as a Corporate Trainer, Professional, and Personal Development Coach. She has helped leaders in top positions at companies such as Deltec Bank & Trust, BAF Financial, and Going Places Travel. With over 15 years of experience in high-level leadership roles across esteemed institutions like The Royal Bank of Scotland Ltd, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, and the Atlantis Resort & Casino, Duquesa has earned a reputation for her exceptional coaching and leadership skills.

As a certified Speaker, Trainer, and Coach with the John Maxwell Team, Duquesa has dedicated her life to empowering women and teams in their personal and professional development. Her outstanding coaching and leadership skills have established her as a successful author, and mentor.

Before transitioning to her business full-time, Duquesa held several prominent positions, including Customer Experience Manager at CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank, Director of Leisure Services & Pool Beach at The Cove & Reef Atlantis, Director of the Quality Assurance Division at the Atlantis Resort, General Manager of the Retail Division at Atlantis, and Customer Service and Treasury Manager at The Royal Bank of Scotland Ltd.

Duquesa is also the founder of The Evolving Woman, a coaching service and magazine that empowers over 14,000 global women to feel confident in their authentic selves. The service aims to help women embrace each season of their lives with purpose and ease.

Her latest book, 'The Evolving Woman Book' encourages women to "Start Living, Quit Apologizing." 'The Evolving Woman Book' shows how challenging life experiences can make us doubt our dreams, but with a change in mindset, these very experiences can serve as a solid foundation for building a better life. This 21-day devotional is specifically designed to address the obstacles that women commonly encounter while pursuing their goals. By following the principles outlined in the book and taking action, women can release past pain and trauma, recognize their inner strength, visualize their dreams, and cultivate their best lives.

Duquesa's mission is to enhance the impact of leadership by empowering leaders and revitalizing their performance, encouraging connectivity and collaboration, and discouraging fragmentation. Her work focuses on areas such as authentic leadership, diversity & inclusion, increasing buy-in, team collaboration, accountability, and customer excellence.

Duquesa's work with international conglomerates leaves a lasting impact, having helped companies improve their executive teams' leadership skills, resulting in a 38% increase in manager effectiveness scores and a 20% increase in employee engagement scores on average.

For more information on how to work with Duquesa D. Dean, visit her website at www.duquesadean.com.