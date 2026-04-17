Medical AI Society Announces Inaugural Governance Symposium in Dublin

International Society of Medical AI (ISMAI)

ISMAI, clinician-led professional society for the governance of artificial intelligence in healthcare, confirms inaugural professional symposium SOPHIA 2026

ISMAI exists to ensure that the governance, standards, and professional accountability required to support those decisions are built responsibly, with clinicians, and clear clinical governance.” — Dr. Omar Tujjar, Founder and President, ISMAI

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is already shaping clinical decision-making across healthcare systems worldwide. The EU AI Act has placed the highest-risk systems under formal regulatory oversight, yet the professional governance standards, clinical oversight frameworks, and implementation guidance required by healthcare institutions remain under active development. ISMAI was founded to address that gap directly, and SOPHIA 2026 is the Society’s first one-day symposium dedicated to philosophy and integrity in healthcare AI.

SOPHIA 2026 is a joint faculty event between ISMAI and the University College Dublin (UCD) School of Philosophy and Ethics. It will bring together clinicians, ethicists, philosophers, legal scholars, and patient advocates in Dublin on 30 April 2026 to explore the philosophical, ethical, and legal dimensions of AI in healthcare. This non-profit educational symposium provides a rigorous platform for examining responsibilities with six interconnected tracks of inquiry, including Mind, Meaning & Machine Intelligence, Clinical Reasoning & AI in Practice, Trust, Expertise & Public Reason, Patient Voice & Human Dignity, Power, Policy & Governance, Ethics, Responsibility & the Future of Care. 20 leading philosophers, ethicists, clinicians & legal scholars will be featured in panel discussions and keynote talks, bridging theory and practice.

Attendance is free and not restricted to ISMAI members.

In advance of the symposium, ISMAI has updated its institutional website, providing public access to the Society’s governance purpose, structure, peer-reviewed journal (published via Ubiquity Press), and membership information.

Media assets: High-resolution images, headshots, and the ISMAI logo are available upon request.

Further information: https://ismai.org/. https://sophia.ismai.org/.

ABOUT ISMAI

The International Society of Medical AI (ISMAI) is the clinician-led, charity-governed professional society for the safe, ethical, and accountable use of medical artificial intelligence, grounded in European regulatory standards and built to serve patients and the clinicians who treat them. ISMAI operates independently of political, economic, and commercial interests and is governed by qualified medical professionals rather than technology developers or vendors. Founded by Dr. Omar Tujjar; Consultant Anaesthetist and Intensivist, National Orthopedic Hospital Cappagh, Dublin, the Society convenes professionals, supports peer-reviewed scholarship, develops governance standards, and contributes to policy and regulatory dialogue on AI in clinical practice.

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