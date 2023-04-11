Retail payments visionary David Lott retires

Dave Lott, financial services leader Atlanta Fed

Leaving a legacy of thought leadership in banking, payments and data security

Dave Lott leaves behind a legacy of well informed, fair and open government in the risk management policies of the Federal Reserve.” — Bruce Renard

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail banking and payments industry leader David Lott disclosed he is retiring, following a stellar 40-year career in financial services. Known for his sharp insights and thought leadership in emerging and existing payment systems, products and risk mitigation strategies, Lott served with distinction at the Retail Payments Risk Forum of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and was a sought-after speaker at financial forums and virtual and on-site conferences.

With congratulatory messages pouring in from across the financial ecosystem, Lott’s friends and colleagues recalled Lott’s consistent focus on customer, transaction, and data security issues. His industry expertise included card and payment technologies, ATMs, e-commerce, and call center delivery channels. In addition, Lott will long be remembered for his contributions to inter-agency and intra-Federal Reserve System working groups, and to the ANSI X9A team’s technical review paper on CNP fraud.

Bruce Renard, executive director of the National ATM Council Inc., issued the following statement, commending Lott on his exemplary career.

“Dave Lott is an amazing and talented public servant who leaves behind a legacy of well informed, fair and open government in the risk management policies of the Federal Reserve. Closer to home, Dave has been a super valuable resource for America’s ATM entrepreneurs and The National ATM Council, serving as prime liaison between our business sector and the Fed. In this unique role, Dave has kept our industry closely apprised of the vital ongoing data on US consumer cash usage and key trends for cash as part of the larger US Payments system. Dave has also been a vocal proponent of fair access to banking services for America’s Independent ATM Operators, for which we are forever grateful.”

Marla Ellerman, executive director of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, concurred, stating Lott has helped numerous individuals and companies through the years. “I’m excited to see Dave embark on this exciting and well-deserved new chapter,” she said. “And I’m thrilled that he will be joining our board of advisors at MPC,” she said.

Retail Payments Risk Leader

The Retail Payments Risk Forum, a Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta initiative, works with financial institutions and industry participants, regulators and law enforcement officials to research issues and sponsor dialogue to help promote the mitigation of risks in retail payments.

Throughout his tenure at the Forum, Lott and fellow members focused on three primary areas: educating a variety of audiences about risk and fraud in retail payments; analyzing issues and proposing potential solutions through widely disseminated research on topics of concern to the industry as well as sharing appropriate analysis among regulators and law enforcement to help enable them to detect and mitigate risk; and, promoting collaboration among law enforcement, regulators, financial institutions and other industry participants to address risk and fraud issues.

Trusted Advisor

Lott thanked friends and colleagues in public and private sectors for their heartfelt messages, stating he looks forward to an active retirement filled with recreational and advisory activities.

Congratulating Lott on his new outlook and advisory role, Renard said, “Dave’s presence and contributions will be sorely missed by our industry and by the Fed itself, who will lose a great public servant upon his departure. With that said, we wish Dave a long and wonderful time of retirement (or semi-retirement) and getting to spend more time with his exceptional wife and family!”