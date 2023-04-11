Publishers Gained ROI of 335% From Bombora’s Data: Total Economic Impact Report Study

For the March 2023 study, “The Total Economic Impact™ of Bombora for Data Publishers,” Forrester interviewed two representatives of a business news publication that utilizes Bombora’s data. Forrester used this experience to project a three-year financial analysis. The interviewees’ organization gained access to deeper insights about its audience and site visitors. These insights helped the organization win more advertising deals, successfully raise prices, and measurably improve its partner and client retention.
“[Bombora] provided incredible insights that allowed us to really deepen our relationships with our advertisers and even with internal team members,” said the director of partnerships at the business-news publication on whose experience the Total Economic Impact was calculated. “Just the efficiency that it’s created in their jobs has made a huge impact.”
Among the quantifiable benefits the researchers noted:
· A CPM increase of 200%
· A 10% improvement in both partner and campaign retention
· A higher advertising-campaign win rate
· Improved team productivity amounting to 425 recaptured hours annually
· The representatives’ organization expects a gain of $4.35 million over three years versus costs of $1 million — adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $3.35 million and an ROI of 335%.
Among the benefits that were harder to quantify, but just as notable:
· Access to data and insights to improve the organization’s content strategy
· Data to enable report automation
· Improved customer and employee satisfaction
· Premiums on products beyond ABM CPM
· Strategic and innovation partnership
“Publishers need to demonstrate the value of their audiences to current and prospective advertisers,” said Bombora co-founder and CEO Erik Matlick. “In confirming that Bombora’s firmographic and behavioral insights raise CPMs by 200% and increase partner and campaign retention by 10%, we believe this independent analysis confirms Bombora’s innovative approach to validating publisher audiences.”
Bombora provides behavioral data to digital publishing organizations to help them understand their audiences’ profiles and behaviors across the business internet. Bombora sources its data from a proprietary consent-based data cooperative that includes more than 5,000 B2B websites to provide Intent data and purchase insights at scale. Eighty-two percent of the co-op publisher logos provide data exclusively to Bombora, and all member sites follow industry-standard data-compliance measures.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.