Provincial Court Judge Appointed In Saskatoon

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Watson to the Provincial Court in Saskatoon.

"I am honoured to welcome Judge Watson to the bench," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "She brings to our provincial judiciary an impressive breadth of experience and knowledge, as well as a desire to find just solutions for everyone who comes before the courts."

Judge Watson received her law degree from the Saskatchewan College of Law in 2009, and was admitted to the bar in 2010. She began her career with Roe and Company as an articling student, where she eventually went on to become an Associate. In 2015, she became a Partner with Peszko and Watson in Saskatoon.

Judge Watson has a wealth of experience in criminal defence and is the co-president of the Saskatoon Criminal Defence Lawyers Association. Her legal career started from a desire to help the people that come into our legal system resolve their issues and arrive at the best outcomes possible.

Judge Watson has been a sessional lecturer at the Saskatchewan College of Law since 2018, where she educated law students on criminal law matters. She has been involved with various professional associations including the Federal Judicial Advisory Committee, Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers Association, and Saskatoon Community Mediation Services.

