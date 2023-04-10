Worker Injury Leads to $24,000 Fine

CANADA, April 10 - Released on April 10, 2023

On March 29, 2023, Song's Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1(c) of the regulations (being and employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury to a worker). One other charge was stayed.

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $17,142.86 with a $6,857.14 surcharge, for a total amount of $24,000.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 14, 2021, in Saskatoon. A worker suffered serious injuries when they fell from a formwork foundation wall.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

