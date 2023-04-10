Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Child Indecency

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained one male wanted for child indecency with sexual contact.

“It’s unthinkable, but every year, thousands of children are victimized by crimes involving sexual abuse,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Verification of wanted persons though law enforcement databases help aid law enforcement partners in their pursuit of these alleged criminals and bringing them to justice.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Friday, Apr. 7, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. A CBP officer inspecting vehicle traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Jose Cruz Contreras, a 71-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child/ sexual contact, issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office out of Dallas, Texas. The warrant was confirmed to be active. The subject was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

