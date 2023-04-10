Submit Release
UPDATE - St. Albans / Request for Information

***UPDATE***

 

On 4/10/23 VSP St. Albans received more complaints of items being stolen from motor vehicles in the Fairfield area referenced in the initial press release. One of the victims reported a firearm was stolen from their vehicle. Another complainant captured video from an incident and still images of the video are attached to this release.

 

Anyone who witnessed or has information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

***Initial Release***

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2001905 and 23A2001908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                          

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/9/23 @ 0902 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mable Drive and New St, Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED:                                               

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Multiple residents of Fairfield

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time thefts were reported by several residents of Fairfield, specifically on Mable Drive and New Street. Residents reported that items were stolen from their vehicles overnight. Items were included, but not limited to: cash and change, clothing and purses/wallets.  One of the residents reported that the suspect used a garage door opener from their vehicle to gain entry into their garage. The same resident had a security camera that captured images of the suspect which are attached to this release. Anyone who witnessed or has information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

UPDATE - St. Albans / Request for Information

