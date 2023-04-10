Tennessee pushes for Equal Access to Arbitration

Lisa Gill spearheads the charge for Family Law to become more efficient on all sides
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Families in Tennessee have historically had less access to resolving disputes outside of the courts than employers and corporations; and Lisa Gill is putting in the work to provide information for positive change.
Access to resolving disputes outside of court is defined as arbitration. Arbitration, along with other forms of alternative dispute resolution, has been proven to often save time and money, is private, confidential and can minimize acrimony. Gill said, “ I reviewed the law in other states that already have domestic relations arbitration. I reviewed psychological studies that reflect the negative psychological impact protracted, high conflict litigation has on families. Arbitration has the ability to reduce certain stressors for families by reducing the length of time it takes to reach resolution and by allowing parties more privacy.” A voluntary option to allow Tennessee family law litigants to select arbitration would benefit families in two primary ways: by increasing privacy and reducing negative psychological impact from protracted litigation.
The sponsored bill that is pending in the legislature to pass domestic relations arbitration is the Tennessee Domestic Relations Arbitration Act (TDRAA).
Without the TDRAA providing a road map, Tennessee family law practitioners will have to continue to vaguely decipher how and when to apply the Tennessee Arbitration Act to family law cases. The Tennessee Arbitration Act has been available for decades, however, it lacks specificity regarding the application to family law disputes. As a result, arbitration has rarely been used in family law cases. Without access to a procedure for family law arbitration, Tennessee families will only have access to non-binding ADR options that require them to reach consensus.
“Tennessee family law litigants deserve access to an ADR procedure using a third-party decision maker that takes place outside the traditional courtroom setting," says Lisa Gill.
By adopting the TDRAA, the Tennessee General Assembly will give Tennessee families the ability to voluntarily opt into arbitration and help reduce the delay, costs and negative mental health impacts family law litigants experience on their road to resolution. Tennessee families deserve equal access to all alternative dispute resolution processes, not just processes that require consensus, to help preserve their financial and mental well-being, and to ultimately help to preserve the long-term relationships between these litigants and their children.
Lisa J. Gill is the founder of Gill Family Law PLLC, a firm concentrating in family law practice, including divorce. She is licensed in Mississippi and Tennessee and represents clients in both states at the trial and appellate levels. She has represented parties in the alternative dispute resolution processes, including arbitration, outside of the courtroom. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and is designated as a Family Law Trial Specialist with the National Board of Trial Advocacy. She currently serves on the Tennessee Bar Association Family Law Section Executive Committee as the vice chair.
