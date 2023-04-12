EnSoftek launches its Improved all-in-one Patient Engagement Solution, DrCloudEHR myHealth

Making Patient Care Easier with DrCloudEHR myHealth
BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnSoftek, Inc., a leading Healthcare Technology Company, today announced the release of its improved Patient Engagement Solution (DrCloudEHR myHealth). This smart and consumer-friendly solution is designed to transform care experiences across the entire patient journey.
DrCloudEHR myHealth provides patients with a streamlined experience that makes it easy for them to access their healthcare information and communicate with their providers from anywhere. Through the solution, patients can securely schedule appointments, complete forms, join telehealth sessions, refill prescriptions, view lab results, make payments, and more from one convenient location.
“At DrCloudEHR, we are focused on creating innovative solutions that make healthcare experiences more convenient and efficient for patients," said CEO Ramana Reddy. “The launch of DrCloudEHR myHealth is an important step in this mission. Our goal is to provide patients with an easy-to-use platform that gives them the tools they need to effectively manage their healthcare needs."
DrCloudEHR myHealth also offers an array of features that help providers better manage patient care while increasing efficiency and reducing costs. These include secure messaging capabilities between patients and providers, real-time appointment scheduling tools, and automated reminders for upcoming appointments. Additionally, the solution helps improve decision-making by empowering patients to take an active role in their care and fosters a more collaborative approach between patients and providers.
“We believe DrCloudEHR myHealth will revolutionize how patients interact with their providers," said General Manager, Al Lechner. “Our team has worked hard to create a platform that delivers a seamless user experience while helping both patients and providers get the most out of each care experience."
By leveraging advanced technologies, DrCloudEHR myHealth helps simplify complex processes for providers and patients. With improved communication and engagement options patients are more engaged with their care and their providers resulting in better healthcare outcomes.
DrCloudEHR myHealth is available now for download on both Android and iOS devices.
About EnSoftek Inc.
EnSoftek is a HealthIT company specializing in health & human services “complex care community” solutions for commercial and government market sectors. We enable value-based care for agencies/providers with our DrCloudEHR™ cloud-based comprehensive integrated care solution that meets the need for hybrid service delivery, consumer engagement and increases access to health, recovery, and positive therapeutic outcomes.
EnSoftek’s cloud-based EHR solution maximizes clinician success, improves engagement, and simplifies work across the entire care continuum, including tracking treatment outcomes. Our community includes mental health, substance abuse, addiction treatment, CCBHC, public health, I/DD, and Veteran Homes.
