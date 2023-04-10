A fantasy children’s book with magic and mythical creatures

Children and the young at heart would enjoy reading Randi McKinnon's story about a wild adventure in the woods
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Molly and Pete are in for a special treat in The Magic Stones authored by children’s book author Randi McKinnon. As the kids search in the woods for a mystical cave that their fathers have talked to them about. They continued on to the woods and didn’t seem to expect someone to meet on their adventure.
As they embark on their journey to the mystical cave, Molly and Pete will learn good moral lessons and how to value their families even more. The two children were suddenly approached by a peaceful, distant-looking fairy inside the cave. They were shocked to witness the fairy's tears transform into priceless gems and diamonds!
Children would definitely enjoy this book, and parents would love to read this as a bedtime story with the moral lessons and family values that kids would learn!
Dark winters were what author Randi McKinnon grew up with as she lived in the northern part of Norway. Her grandparents kept her company indoors and sheltered her with wonderful fantasy stories she couldn’t get enough of. This inspired her to write the book, The Magic Stones, as a remembrance of those winter nights with her beloved grandparents.
After immigrating to the US in 1959, Randi McKinnon worked as a professional chef and baker, where she even had a bakery at home. She eventually retired and began tutoring children and volunteering at a school in her community for eight years. Her love for children also inspired her to write. Randi also took a course at the Institute of Children's Literature to fulfill her life-long passion for writing.
The Magic Stones is available in paperback and hardcover formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Her other publications and bio can be found on her website at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
