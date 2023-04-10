Arrest Made in Robbery and Carjacking Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery and Carjacking offenses that occurred in the First, Third, and Fifth Districts.

First District

Armed Carjacking (Knife): On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 3:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 300 block of E Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22110077

Robbery (Fear): On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 12:25 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The suspect then demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23023910

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at approximately 2:17 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 23024273

Armed Robbery: On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 6:14 am, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 400 block of G Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a tire iron and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23024869

Armed Robbery: On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 6:25 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1700 block of A Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a tire iron and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23024879

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, the suspect approached the victims in the 100 block of 6th Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and attempted to take the victims’ vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 23055173

Third District

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 3:59 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 800 block of P Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 23020719

Fifth District

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 10:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 22110295

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25-year-old Jameson McNeil, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and as a result of the detectives’ investigation, charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.