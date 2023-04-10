Drought-ravaged Colorado River gets relief from snow. But long-term water crisis remains

There were 2,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,875 in the last 365 days.
Four months ago, the outlook for the Colorado River was so dire that federal projections showed imminent risks of reservoirs dropping to dangerously low levels. But after this winter’s major storms, the river’s depleted reservoirs are set to rise substantially with runoff from the largest snowpack in the watershed since 1997. The heavy snow blanketing the Rocky Mountains offers some limited relief as water managers representing seven states and the federal government continue to weigh options for cutting water use.