Matt Rodgers Joins the OGARAJETS Project Management Team

Experienced account rep to coordinate projects for respected aircraft acquisitions and sales company
ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has welcomed Matt Rodgers to the company. Rodgers will handle project coordination duties as the organization's number of active projects continues to rise rapidly.
“Matt is a well-rounded and experienced business professional whose relationship-building skills will benefit our clients and his coworkers on our project management team,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO at OGARAJETS. “We’re excited to have him join our team and know his assistance with our expanding list of projects will help facilitate company growth.”
A University of West Georgia graduate, Rodgers worked as a senior national account representative before accepting his new position.
“I’m thrilled to be joining a company that’s a pioneer and leader in its industry,” said Rodgers. “And I’m confident that all of my educational and business experiences to date will enable me to provide exceptional service to our clients. I also look forward to assisting my OGARAJETS teammates as we strive to make buying and selling aircraft a highly efficient and enjoyable process.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in over 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
