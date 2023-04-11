Baltimore's Rising Young Phenom Lil JJ Releases Debut Single “Yea Yea”

Rising Young Phenom Lil JJ Releases Debut Single “Yea Yea”
We believe Lil JJ has the ability to be a role model for others his age and inspire them to pursue their dreams.”
— Walter Jones -Living Proof Recordz Operations COO
ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DMV’s hottest young star eleven-year-old Jordan Jones Jr. aka Lil JJ unleashes his first single entitled “Yea Yea” after signing to Living Proof Recordz, a newly formed indie label based in Baltimore, Maryland. The song is dedicated to his cousin who was a mentor to young JJ and recently passed away. Produced by Young Madzz, “Yea Yea” is now available on all digital platforms and was recorded in January 2023 at Studio 17 in Baltimore.
"Yea Yea" has been getting great feedback from Power 105.1's DJ Envy, music executive Tay Kelly, and other music industry tastemakers. The visuals for the single will be shot by Set It Off TV on April 16, 2023, in Baltimore with a full production crew and cast. Lil JJ will appear in NYC’s Time Square on a large billboard premiering Saturday, April 15, 2023. The young phenom’s refreshing talent continues turning heads and kick-starting conversations.
ABOUT LIL JJ
Lil JJ is an upcoming star born to shine bright. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Jordan Jones Jr aka Lil JJ has loved music since an early age. Lil JJ has shown as much confidence and determination as many artists late in their careers. Lil JJ breaks away from the general stereotypes of rappers and has proven to be a role model for others his age. Some artists that inspire Lil JJ include Ybs Skola, Drake, Lil Baby, and of course his cousin Beezy. The release of his first single "Yea Yea" has had a great reception, with responses from Power 105.1's DJ Envy, Music Exec Tay Kelly, and others in the music industry. While music is his passion, Lil JJ also dreams of becoming an actor as well as a brand ambassador. His most recent single "All I Want for Christmas Feat. Tyson & Taylor" showcased his ability to rap while following a theme. It's a preview of what to expect from a full-length album from this versatile talent coming from Baltimore.
ABOUT LIVING PROOF RECORDZ
Willie Fleming took one look at the music business and decided there was definite room for improvement and formed Living Proof Recordz, a Baltimore-based indie label designed to nurture and guide artists toward success. “We started taking the necessary steps to put our ideas together and continue to put our team into action,” says Walter Jones the label’s operations COO. Founded earlier this year, Living Proof Recordz has hit the ground running with several acts including, Lil JJ, Taylor Avonte, PYT NY, and Jperk. According to Fleming, the goal is to bring new and innovative music to the mainstream via a comprehensive partnership of production companies, promotional firms, and the artists themselves. The label works with artists in various genres of music including Hip-Hop/Rap, RnB, Pop, Gospel, and Country. For more information visit LivingProofRecordz.com.
