ENERLITES DELIVERS RELIABLE SPEED WITH THEIR LINE OF POWER DELIVERY USBS

Enerlites is launching a new line of USB Power Delivery charging receptacles. They are the perfect solution for fast, multi-port charging needs.

The Enerlites USB Power Delivery charging receptacles are designed to replace any in-wall outlet and offer fast charging to PD-enabled devices. As the need for faster charging speeds rises, Power Delivery has come to answer. By replacing the silicon chip inside chargers with Gallium Nitride, USB PD receptacles boast higher charging efficiency, better heat resistance, and smaller size. While most chargers have a maximum wattage of approximately 15 watts, our PD charging receptacles can reach 60 watts. As long as the proper cable is used, the receptacles will work with any PD-enabled USB-C device. These include newer iPhones, iPads, Samsung phones, and laptops.

Thanks to GaN, our USB PD receptacles can communicate with the connected device to match its charging needs, allowing optimal charging. Additionally, the receptacles can provide a 0-50% charge in approximately 20 minutes. If you’re in a rush, this is the perfect feature.

Enerlites USB PD charging receptacles come in three models: 61501-1A1C-PD30, 61501-1A1C-PD60, and 61501-2C-PD60. The first is a Type-A/Type-C combination receptacle with a 30W total output that is best for phones or small devices. The second is a Type-A/Type-C combination receptacle with a dedicated 60W Type-C charger, meaning it does not reduce output when other ports are also being used. The 61501-2C-PD60 is a dual Type-C device that splits power between the ports. If only one port is in use, the full 60W will be available.

Enerlites USB PD charging receptacles are the perfect solution for fast, multi-port charging needs in residential and commercial spaces.



About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

