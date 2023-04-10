Gov. Henry McMaster Requests Investigation into Clarendon County School District

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today requested that the State Inspector General (SIG) investigate allegations of potential financial irregularities in the Clarendon County School District. The governor made the request in a letter to State Inspector General Brian Lamkin after receiving extensive documentation of the school district's fiscal affairs and a formal request for investigation from Clarendon County House Representative Fawn M. Pedalino.

"On April 5, 2023, I received the enclosed letter from Representative Fawn M. Pedalino requesting an investigation into 'potential financial irregularities' related to the Clarendon County School District ('District')," Governor McMaster wrote. "Representative Pedalino’s correspondence—which followed her delivery to my office on April 4, 2023, of two binders, each containing extensive documentation regarding the District’s operations and fiscal affairs—was accompanied by additional documents and electronic records. Based on a preliminary review of the materials provided by Representative Pedalino, it appears that the cited concerns regarding 'potential financial irregularities' warrant further analysis."

Last year, at the urging of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina General Assembly passed S. 202, which expanded the SIG’s authority to investigate public schools and school districts, public charter schools and authorizers, and voluntary associations that establish and enforce bylaws or rules for interscholastic sports competition for public secondary schools.

The law provides that any information related to the investigation initiated by the SIG remain confidential for a period not to exceed ten days after the report is finalized and published. Accordingly, the Governor's Office will refrain from releasing any additional information until the conclusion of the SIG's review.