Dr. Kevin Borchard’s Surgery Results Continue to Surpass Industry Standards

Doctor Kevin Borchard

The Colorado Advanced Orthopedics board-certified surgeon is establishing a new standard for joint replacement surgery results along the Western Slope.

The outcomes from Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacements are outstanding in comparison.” — Christer Ljungqvist

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stryker Orthopaedics, the manufacturer of the Mako SmartRobitics™ System used in many joint replacement surgeries at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, has recently released their 2022 surgical patient outcomes data. This data includes elective total knee replacement and hip replacement procedures. When compared against their Insightful Data Analytics (IDA) database, Dr. Kevin Borchard’s surgical outcomes continue to surpass industry standards.

Stryker’s IDA contains 1 million patient records and 105 million actionable data points across 180 hospitals nationwide, providing a robust data set to compare the results of different surgeons throughout the country. Dr. Borchard exceeded industry standards in a variety of metrics, including:

• 100% of patients were discharged home (patient mobility at the time of discharge avoided the need for skilled nursing facilities or inpatient rehabilitation centers in all cases)

• Patients walked an average of 336 feet before discharge, ranking 35% higher than other patients in the Stryker database

• 30-day patient admittance to the hospital averaged 0.83%, compared to the IDA national average of 1.32%

• 90-day emergency department/observation admittance average was 4.15%, compared to the IDA national average of 4.91%

• No patients received a blood transfusion (0.61% of all patients in the IDA database received a transfusion)

“I have had the pleasure of working directly with Dr. Borchard for about five years,” said Christer Ljungqvist PT, COMT, CDN, Director of the Rehabilitation Department at Pioneers Medical Center. “I see amazing results from his surgeries. The outcomes from Dr. Borchard’s total knee replacements are outstanding in comparison. I see lower pain levels, range of motion is coming along quicker, and recovery time is much shorter.”

Due to his consistently exceptional patient outcomes, Dr. Borchard has been regularly sought after by patients from all over the country. He ha been a driving force behind Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine (CAO) becoming an increasingly popular medical tourism destination among patients in need of top tier orthopedics treatments.

Due to this increased demand, CAO added approximately 4,000 sq. ft. of new clinic space to their existing 11,000 sq. ft. facility in the fall of 2022. This clinic expansion included seven new exam rooms, additional offices and storage areas, an expanded nurse station, and a new waiting area with a state-of-the-art ventilation system for sick patients.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Website: https://www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com

