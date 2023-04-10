VSP - Special Operations / Motor Vehicle Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1002154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP – Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 10, 2023 at 0534 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 100 / Stagecoach Road

TOWN: Stowe

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 10, 2023, at approximately 0534 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 96 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone on Vermont Route 100, near the intersection with Stagecoach Road in the Town of Stowe. The State Police attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop with the above described vehicle but the vehicle failed to yield. The vehicle subsequently crashed several hundred feet north of the Stagecoach Road intersection. Following the crash, the operator exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The operator was later located and identified as a juvenile from Burlington, VT. During the course of the roadside investigation indicators of impairment were observed. The operator was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Stowe Police Department for processing. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Due to the age of the operator, no further information about this incident is available.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.