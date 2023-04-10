BCI-Westminster Barracks / Shooting Investigation

On April 09, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., a man was admitted to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was subsequently airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Preliminary investigation by the Vermont State Police indicates the man, a 62-year-old resident of Brattleboro, suffered an intentional self-inflicted gunshot wound while sitting in a truck outside an apartment complex on Guilford Center Road in Guilford. As of Monday morning, April 10, 2023, the man was continuing to receive treatment at the hospital in Massachusetts. No further details about this incident are available.