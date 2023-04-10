Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,541 in the last 365 days.

BCI-Westminster Barracks / Shooting Investigation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                     

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

DATE/TIME: 04/09/2023 @ approximately 8:55 p.m. 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Road, Guilford, VT  

INCIDENT: Shooting Investigation 

On April 09, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., a man was admitted to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was subsequently airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Preliminary investigation by the Vermont State Police indicates the man, a 62-year-old resident of Brattleboro, suffered an intentional self-inflicted gunshot wound while sitting in a truck outside an apartment complex on Guilford Center Road in Guilford. As of Monday morning, April 10, 2023, the man was continuing to receive treatment at the hospital in Massachusetts. No further details about this incident are available.  


You just read:

BCI-Westminster Barracks / Shooting Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more