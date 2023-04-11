Alphaeon Partners with Dentulu to Expand Nationwide Access to Patient Financing

Dental Financing for Teledentistry and Dental Services
Dentulu expands access to dental care utilizing Teledentistry while improving affordability of dental services using dental financing through Alphaeon Credit
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, the leading Teledentistry network has partnered with Alphaeon Credit to expand access to patient financing to millions of consumers and dental providers across the United States. Using Dentulu’s Teledentistry platform and nationwide network of Teledentists, Dentulu is aiming to provide its
patients with greater access to various dental services from the comfort of their own homes. Dentulu has chosen Alphaeon as its partner of choice to provide its patients with affordable payment plan options to help them get the care they need with easy access to patient financing.
The ability to achieve good oral health and access quality dental services has become increasingly difficult and unaffordable for millions of patients across the United States. With rising costs of dental treatment coupled with hikes in the cost of living, many consumers find themselves making tough decisions when presented with both elective and non-elective dental procedures. The impact of good oral health on the general health is well established in both the
dental and medical communities and Teledentistry has presented significant headway in helping increase access to dental care. Dental financing has traditionally helped millions of patients receive the care they needed in the brick-and-mortar dental setting and now aims to provide the
same benefits to patients who are seeking dental care remotely through the utilization of Telemedicine.
“As a practicing dentist I have had the pleasure of working with Alphaeon Credit in my dental offices for many years and have offered their services to my patients to help alleviate the financial pressures of dental procedures. It’s now my unique pleasure to with Tony Seymore and his amazing team at Alphaeon Credit to help expand their reach to millions of patients across the nation outside of the dental office setting through Dentulu’s platform,” explains Dr. Arash Hakhamian, co-founder and CEO of Dentulu. “Both Dentulu and Alphaeon recognize the benefits of providing affordable payment options to dental patients and it’s tremendous role in helping improve the quality of patient care. We are equally excited to work together to provide ongoing innovations and improvements in how we deliver our services to our clients with the ultimate goal of helping patients and the providers that service them.”
Dentulu has established innovative marketing channels with companies like Walgreens and LG televisions to provide new ways for patients to experience Teledentistry and access dental services. Patients can access Dentulu Teledentists on their mobile phones, tablets, computers and even smart televisions where they will be able to seek various dental procedures from the comfort of their home. Dentulu Teledentists work closely with local dental offices to whom they refer their patients for additional treatment and to ensure comprehensive care to their patients. Alphaeon clients can access a large network of dental offices where members can utilize their financing to receive dental care for any dental services they may require. Patients will be able to get pre-approved after qualification based on their credit worthiness. Once approved, they will be able to access various payment plan options on dental care that they need.
Dentulu’s decision to choose Alphaeon to partner with in providing patient financing stems from the company’s stellar reputation, great customer service, and expanding opportunities to approve a large audience of patients with various credit ratings. In addition to the ability to pre- qualify and utilize patient financing on Dentulu, members will be able to utilize payment plans outside of Dentulu’s platform in a variety of different settings including traditional dental offices. "We are thrilled to partner with Dentulu to bring our patients a convenient and flexible financing solution for their teledentistry consultations and services" said Tony Seymour, President of Alphaeon Credit. "Our goal is to help make quality dental care more accessible to patients, and this partnership is a big step in achieving that goal by expanding access to diagnostic and referral care from the comfort of a patient’s own home."
The two companies expect to finalize integrations and begin offering financing on Dentulu in May of 2023.
Dentulu is a dental technology company with a nationwide Teledentistry network helping provide innovative dental solutions to patients across the United States. They are the inventor of the MouthCam consumer intra-oral camera and operate the world’s most comprehensive HIPAA compliant Teledentistry platform. Dentulu provides an ecosystem that allows patients, dental professionals, and vendors to connect, communicate, and collaborate. Additional information is available at https://www.dentulu.com
Alphaeon Credit, Inc., a leading patient financing company based in Newport Beach, California, specializes in providing patients with innovative financing solutions for elective or non-reimbursed healthcare procedures, treatments, and services. Plastic surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology, and dentistry practices, prefer to partner with Alphaeon Credit for their superior credit limits, exceptional customer service, and strong approval rates. With the introduction of Alphaeon Access, Alphaeon Credit approves up to 85% of your patients with a one-step universal application for prime and subprime patients. paired with superior credit limits, and ability to deliver exceptional customer service. Alphaeon Credit Cards are issued by Comenity Capital Bank.
Contact Information:
Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO
arash@dentulu.com
(888) 290-9300
Contact Information:
Katherine Thomas
katy.thomas@alphaeon.com
(888) 819-1918
Contact
Dawn Simpson
Dentulu Inc
+1 888-905-0226
Dawn@dentulu.com