On 04/03/2023, Tr. Phillips conducted a traffic stop NB near MM 32 on a BMW traveling at approximately 110 MPH. Contact was made with the driver who was found to have a suspended license. The driver was summonsed without any further issues.

On 04/04/2023, Tr. Phillips conducted a traffic stop on a BMW traveling SB near MM 24 at approximately 115 MPH. Contact was made with the driver who was found to have a suspended license. Through the stop it was also determined that the driver had falsely attached the plates that were on the vehicle. The driver was charged and the vehicle was towed from the scene without any further issues.

On 04/08/2023, Cpl. Cote stopped a juvenile male on the ME Turnpike northbound in Auburn for Criminal Speed (105/70). He also did not have a license. His speed was reduced to an infraction and he was summonsed. A passenger in the vehicle had an active warrant for failure to appear in court. He was arrested on the warrant and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. The vehicle was towed away.

On 04/08/2023, at approximately 2200 hours, Tr. Phillips responded to a serious PI crash at MM 23 NB in Kennebunk. Tr. Phillips arrived on scene to a single vehicle into the woods. Tr. Phillips made contact with the driver, who had serious non-life-threatening injury. The driver admitted to traveling up from MA to attempt suicide. The driver had gone approximately 110 MPH prior to intentionally leaving the roadway and striking the trees. The driver was transported to Maine Medical Center.