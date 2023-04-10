Troop F Weekly Report 04-03 to 04-09-23

Incident Type: oas

Date: 4/4/2023

Town: easton

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was conducting traffic enforcement in Easton and observed a vehicle stopped behind a school bus that appeared to have an expired registration over two years. The vehicle stopped at the local store and Sgt. Clark continued to monitor the vehicle. After a brief moment, the driver started driving back towards Presque Isle. Sgt. Clark stopped the vehicle and after an investigation, it was found the driver was suspended and the vehicle had not been registered/inspected since 2021. Sgt. Clark issued a criminal summons for OAS and Operating Unregistered Vehicle. He was issued a warning for the inspection violation. The vehicle was parked at the man’s residence in Easton.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 4/4/2023

Town: fort kent

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Fort Kent and observed a vehicle with substandard windows. Tr. Roy initiated a traffic stop and after an investigation, it was determined the window tint installed on the vehicle was darker than permitted per state law and was on the vehicle when it was inspected. Tr. Roy removed the inspection certificate from the vehicle and issued the driver a traffic summons for installing substandard windows on the vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 4/4/2023

Town: Caswell

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Caswell and observed a vehicle stop at a yield sign and remain stopped for an extended period. Tr. Roy noted the vehicle was not currently inspected as well and conducted a traffic stop. After an investigation, it was found that the vehicle would not pass inspection and the driver was suspended. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for not having valid inspection. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.

Incident Type: defective motor vehicle

Date: 4/5/2023

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle and after an investigation, the driver told Tr. Roy the front wheel bearings are defective keeping the vehicle from passing inspection. Tr. Roy had the vehicle towed from the roadway. While it was being loaded on the wrecker, Tr. Roy noted one front wheel was canted to an extreme causing damage to the braking system. The driver was issued a criminal summons for operating a defective motor vehicle.

Incident Type: fraud

Date: 4/4/2023

Town: linneus

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay is currently investigating a fraud complaint in Linneus. The victim reports his social security payment was stolen and deposited into an account in Ohio. The Ohio police are currently looking into the incident as well.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 4/6/2023

Town: Patten

Trooper: TR. BARNARD

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard received a tip reference to a male with warrants in Patten. The male was walking down the road and it was known that the male had two active arrest warrants. Tr. Barnard arrived on scene and spoke with the male. Tr. Barnard advised the male he had two active warrants and he was under arrest. The male was arrested without incident and was taken to the Troop F Barracks. At the Barracks the male was able to make bail and was released with a new court date.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 4/6/2023

Town: Saint Francis

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin received a trespass complaint in Saint Francis. During his investigation Tr. Martin discovered the female offender had an active arrest warrant. Tr. Martin went to the female’s residence to serve her with a trespass warning. After Tr. Martin had served the female with the trespass warning he advised her that she also had an active arrest warrant. Tr. Martin placed the female under arrest on the active warrant. Tr. Martin took the female to Fort Kent Police Department where she made bail. The female was released and given a new court date.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 4/6/2023

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin went to a residence in Van Buren to serve a male with a protection from abuse order. During Tr. Martin’s investigation he also learned that the male had several outstanding warrants. Tr. Martin went to the residence and spoke with a female who advised the male was not currently at home. Tr. Martin got in his cruiser and started to leave the apartment complex. As Tr. Martin was exiting the driveway, he observed a male pull into the driveway that appeared to be the male he was looking for. Tr. Martin turned around and made contact with the male. Tr. Martin served the male with the protection from abuse order. Tr. Martin then advise the male he had several active arrest warrants. Tr. Martin placed the male under arrest without incident. The male was not able to make bail, so Tr. Martin transported the male to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: firearms

Date: 4/09/2023

Town: houlton

Trooper: sgt. haines/cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Troop F is doing an evidence room inventory and multiple firearms are in our possession that were found or turned in with no known owner listed. If anyone has lost or is missing a firearm and has proof of ownership with a serial number contact Troop F for Sgt. Josh Haines or Cpl. Nick Casavant.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 4/03/2023

Town: mcja

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines spent the week of April 3 as a firearms instructor at the MCJA for the BLETP Range.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Date: 4/04/2023

Town: patten

Trooper: tr. sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia received a complaint of Criminal Mischief at several storage units in Patten. The case remains under investigation.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 4/07/2023

Town: mars hill

Trooper: sgt. haines