Troop F Weekly Report 03-27 to 04-02-23

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 3/30/2023

Town: caribou

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier went to the Caribou Technical Center and spoke with criminal justice students. He spoke on impaired driving, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, and other related topics.

Incident Type: passing stopped school bus

Date: 3/31/2023

Town: easton

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy investigated a complaint of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus in the morning hours in Easton. The bus driver reported being stopped, with red lights flashing, while picking up students, when a vehicle failed to stop. After an investigation, Tr. Roy located the driver even though the vehicle was registered in Scarborough and issued the driver a criminal summons for the violation. The man stated he did not recall seeing the red lights flashing. The incident was recorded on the buses outside camera.

Incident Type: wrong way driver

Date: 3/31/2023

Town: oakfield

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: A vehicle was reported driving north in the southbound lane of Interstate 95, Oakfield. Det. Cotton, MCU-N, was in the immediate area and located the vehicle within minutes. Tr. Castonguay arrived at the scene moments later and investigated. The driver did not know why she got on the Interstate going the wrong way. The driver was not impaired at the time of the incident and was issued a traffic summons for the violation.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT

Date: 4/1/2023

Town: Smyrna

Trooper: Tr Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr Merchant responded to a rollover accident on I-95. It was reported that the vehicle was blocking the passing lane. Upon arrival Tr Merchant shut down the travel lanes and diverted traffic to the breakdown lane due to the vehicle blocking both lanes laying on its side. The operator and passenger were able to exit the vehicle without injury. The accident was due to the road conditions as it was snowing creating poor road conditions.

Incident Type: accident

Date: 3/30/2023

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: Tr Levesque

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque was responding to a call when a deer ran out in front of him. Tr Levesque struck the deer causing damage to the front of his cruiser

Incident Type: firearms

Date: 4/02/2023

Town: houlton

Trooper: sgt. haines/cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Troop F is doing an evidence room inventory and multiple firearms are in our possession that were found or turned in with no known owner listed. If anyone has lost or is missing a firearm and has proof of ownership with a serial number contact Troop F for Sgt. Josh Haines or Corporal Nick Casavant.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/27/2023

Town: patten

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Patten when he observed a vehicle with no inspection sticker. Tr. Saucier stopped the vehicle and learned the operator had a suspended license. Tr. Saucier charged the Patten male with OAS.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/27/2023

Town: patten

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Patten when he observed a local male subject operating a motor vehicle that he knew to be suspended. Tr. Saucier stopped the vehicle and learned the male also had a warrant for his arrest. Tr. Saucier arrested the operator and transported him to the Troop F Barracks where he was charged with OAS and bailed on the warrant.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 3/27/2023

Town: smyrna

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Smyrna when he observed a vehicle traveling with no registration plates. Tr. Saucier stopped the vehicle and the operator advised he recently purchased the vehicle in a private sale and had yet to register it. Tr. Saucier charged the operator with the registration violation and he was advised not to drive the vehicle until it was registered.

Incident Type: SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT

Date: 3/27/2023

Town: presque isle

Trooper: sgt. haines, Cpl. casavant, tr. roy, tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines, Cpl. Casavant, Tr. Roy, and Tr. Merchant held a Be the Match event at Northern Maine Community College and University of Maine at Presque Isle. 113 people volunteered to join the Be the Match Registry during the event at the two schools.

Incident Type: SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT

Date: 3/28/2023

Town: fort kent

Trooper: sgt. haines, cpl. casavant, tr. roy, tr. merchant