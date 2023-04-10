Ambassador of Belgium presented copies of his credentials

Submit Release
On April 10, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Turkmenistan Michel Pietermans (with residence in Baku), who is in Ashgabat on a working visit.

In frames of the presentation of copies of credentials, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide all possible assistance and support to the activities of the Ambassador in his new position.

During the meeting, the main directions and prospects of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Belgium in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields were discussed.

The parties agreed to support the initiatives and proposals of countries on international platforms within the framework of an established mechanism of interaction through international organizations.

The proposals were also put forward for cooperation in the field of renewable energy and port activities to further expand trade and economic cooperation.

